Jenna Bush Hager cries from co-host’s message about loneliness after Hoda Kotb’s exit

Jenna Bush Hager was moved to tears by her recent co-host for Today with Jenna & Friends.

The show gained its new name after Jenna’s former co-host, Hoda Kotb, officially left NBC’s Today lineup.

With no main co-star, Jenna has enlisted various celebrity friends to work the co-hosting gig for the daily episodes.

Country singer Wynona Judd was her co-host on Thursday’s episode, and the show opened with some emotional moments.

Jenna and Wynona offered condolences to those affected by the “horrific plane crash” that occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, DC, on Wednesday evening.

“Our show, what we hope to do — and I’m so thrilled that I get to do it with you — is to bring some joy to all of you that are with us feeling that same pain,” Jenna said.

Wynona made Jenna cry with a heartfelt message

Wynona admitted she couldn’t sleep the night before because Jenna “was on her heart.”

“I watch you every day, and I went on my own in 1992, solo. And I think about you so much. You’re a mom and a wife, and I don’t know how you’re doing this, but I just want to affirm you and say that being authentic is lonely, and I can imagine you feel that way sometimes,” she told her.

“I just love you, and I admire you, and I appreciate you so much,” Wynona said as Jenna became emotional.

“Gosh,” she said as individuals in the studio applauded Wynona’s powerful message.

“This is hard. We make it look easy, but the truth is we’re paddling like heck underneath the waters, right? And making it look good from [the neck] up. It’s just amazing, I had to do this show,” Wynona shared.

The singer confessed she doesn’t enjoy being on live television because she fears she’ll “go viral for the wrong reasons.”

“I just admire you for doing this on your own. I had you on my heart because I did it myself,” she told Jenna.

Wynona also reminded her to remember powerful lyrics whenever the voices started to talk to her too much.

“Walk through the storm, hold your head up high, and don’t be afraid of the dark. Walk on,” she sang.

“Wow,” Jenna said, still teary-eyed.

“I wanted to make you cry; that was my goal, too,” Wynona said.

“And you did it! I haven’t actually cried since Hoda left,” Jenna confessed.

Jenna and Wynona both had to begin solo journeys

Hoda officially left NBC’s Today and the fourth-hour program Today with Hoda & Jenna three weeks ago after a week-long televised “Hoda-bration” in her honor.

She and Jenna had co-hosted Today’s fourth-hour show since 2019. Before that, Hoda co-hosted with Kathie Lee Gifford for 11 years.

Before Hoda’s exit, she and Jenna revealed that the fourth-hour program would become Jenna & Friends, featuring various co-hosts. So far, they’ve included Eva Longoria, Keke Palmer, Taraji P. Henson, and Jenna’s sister, Barbara Bush.

Scarlett Johansson co-hosted with Jenna for an entire week’s episodes. Her co-hosting was well-received by the show’s viewers, some of whom suggested she become the permanent co-host.

Wynona appeared as co-host for just one episode so far. However, she shared in an Instagram carousel post of photos from the show that she would “always show up” for Jenna.

Wynona and her mother, Naomi, were part of the popular and successful country music duo The Judds between 1983 and 1991.

They released six albums and won multiple Grammy and Country Music Association Awards during that part of their careers.

However, Naomi retired in 1991 due to chronic hepatitis C. After the duo’s farewell tour, Wynona stepped out alone, signing a solo artist deal with MCA Records in association with Curb Records.

It ultimately led to Wynona experiencing solo success, but as she mentioned during Jenna & Friends, it was “exhilarating and terrifying.”

Jenna agreed that she felt the same about embarking on her own solo venture now that Hoda was gone.