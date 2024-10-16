Cooper Koch calls out Netflix’s Menendez Brothers doc for leaving out key evidence

Actor Cooper Koch, known for his role as Erik Menendez in Netflix’s scripted series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, recently expressed his views on the streaming platform’s documentary, The Menendez Brothers.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Koch commended the documentary for its production quality but criticized it for leaving out crucial evidence that he believes is necessary to understand the full scope of the case.

Koch highlighted two significant pieces of evidence that were not addressed in the documentary.

The first is a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin Andy several months before the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

In the letter, Erik detailed the ongoing abuse he was suffering at the hands of his father.

According to Koch, this correspondence is a vital piece of information that supports the brothers’ claims of enduring years of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse, which they cited as their motivation for the killings​.

Cooper Koch is stunned that Netflix’s Menendez Brothers doc left out new evidence

The second piece of evidence involves new allegations from Roy Rossello, a former member of the boy band Menudo.

Rossello has publicly accused Jose Menendez of sexually abusing him during his time with the band.

Koch believes that these allegations are essential for understanding the environment of abuse surrounding Jose Menendez, which played a central role in the defense strategy during the Menendez brothers’ trial​.

Koch’s comments also touched on remarks made by prosecutor Pamela Bozanich, who was featured in the Netflix documentary. He told Andy he believes she said some “questionable things” in the documentary.

During the trial, Bozanich was known for refuting the defense’s claims of abuse, and her stance remains unchanged.

However, Koch emphasized that the new evidence could potentially shift public perception of the case, hinting at a broader narrative that was not fully explored in the documentary.

The Menendez brothers have a shot at freedom after decades behind bars

The actor’s remarks have reignited discussions about the Menendez case, which has remained a topic of fascination and controversy for decades. The case originally shocked the nation in 1989 when Lyle and Erik Menendez were arrested for the murder of their parents.

The brothers’ defense hinged on claims of prolonged abuse, but they were ultimately found guilty and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Netflix’s renewed focus on the Menendez brothers, through both the documentary and the dramatized series Monsters, has brought the case back into the limelight. While the documentary aimed to offer a comprehensive look at the events, Koch’s recent statements suggest that more details are yet to be uncovered.

Fans and viewers are left to ponder whether the new evidence will lead to further revelations or even legal implications for the case.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the new evidence is being reviewed, and the Menendez brothers will get a hearing.

Meanwhile, The Menendez Brothers documentary continues to stream on Netflix, inviting audiences to re-examine one of America’s most infamous murder trials.

The Menendez Brothers and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story are streaming on Netflix.