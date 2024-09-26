Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story cast: Who portrays the brothers?

The new Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, part of Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology, delves into the notorious case of the Menendez brothers, who murdered their parents in 1989.

The series boasts a talented cast portraying critical figures from the real-life events.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has taken Netflix by storm, sparking debate about the infamous murder case.

The second season of the Monster anthology series, following Dahmer, it premiered on September 19, 2024.

While the performances were widely praised, critics offered mixed reviews, citing concerns over the season’s length, uneven tone, and depiction of the Menendez brothers’ relationship, which included controversial incestuous overtones.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Erik Menendez publicly condemned the series for its inaccuracies, particularly in portraying his brother, Lyle Menendez.

Here is everything we know about the talented cast of the Netflix series.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch shine as the Menendez brothers

Nicholas Alexander Chavez stars as Lyle Menendez, the elder of the two brothers. Chavez, who previously won a Daytime Emmy for his work on General Hospital, takes on the challenging role of Lyle, who was 22 at the time of the murders.

According to Deadline, Chavez discussed the extensive preparation for his role, which involved reading books, watching documentaries, and studying court footage.

“With the court TV footage, you’re getting a glimpse into what was happening in that time, but the show aims to fill out a lot more details than just the courtroom scenes,” he said.

Cooper Koch portrays Erik Menendez, Lyle’s younger brother. At 18, during the crime, Erik was a promising tennis player. Although relatively new to the industry, Koch had previously appeared in They/Them and Power Book II: Ghost.

Javier Bardem takes on Jose Menendez in Monsters

Javier Bardem, a Hollywood veteran, plays the patriarch Jose Menendez, a wealthy Cuban-American music executive. Bardem’s portrayal adds gravitas to the series, marking his first foray into television after a successful film career with roles in No Country for Old Men and Dune. Bardem has spoken about how the material resonated with him, particularly in exploring intergenerational trauma​.

Chloe Sevigny plays Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez, the brothers’ mother. Sevigny, known for her roles in American Psycho and Zodiac, delves into Kitty’s psychological complexities. Kitty allegedly turned a blind eye to the abuse in her household. Despite the difficult subject matter, the actress sought to bring empathy to her portrayal​.

Rounding out the cast, Nathan Lane portrays Dominick Dunne, the famed investigative journalist who extensively covered the Menendez trial. Lane’s involvement adds another layer of credibility to the cast, having previously worked on projects like The Birdcage and Only Murders in the Building​.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is now streaming on Netflix.