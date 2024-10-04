Kim Kardashian calls for the release of Menendez brothers amid renewed legal scrutiny

Reality TV star and criminal justice advocate Kim Kardashian has made a high-profile appeal for the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez.

The infamous brothers are currently serving life sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.

The Menendez brothers’ case has attracted renewed public interest, partly due to Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

While the Menendez family took issue with their portrayal in the series, several episodes insinuated that the brothers acted in self-defense.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Murphy hit back at the brothers for their criticism and added that Erik and Lyle should thank him for the renewed interest in their case.

Kardashian is now speaking out on their behalf and has called for their release after new evidence came to light.

Kim Kardashian says Menendez brothers are no ‘monsters’

In a personal essay published by NBC News, Kim Kardashian questioned the fairness of their trials and argued that the brothers deserve a chance at freedom nearly 35 years after their conviction.

Kardashian, who visited the Menendez brothers in a California prison in September 2024, wrote that the two men are not the “monsters” they have been portrayed as.

She described them as “kind, intelligent, and honest” individuals who have shown exemplary behavior in prison, earning degrees and mentoring fellow inmates. According to Kardashian, at least 24 family members, including the brothers’ relatives, support their release.

In her essay, Kim Kardashian emphasized that the Menendez brothers’ actions, while not excusable, were deeply influenced by the abuse they suffered. She stated, “We should not deny who they are today in their 50s,” pointing out how their exemplary prison records and growth over the years reflect their rehabilitation.

Kardashian argued that the brothers were unfairly portrayed as greedy, rich kids, but their story is much more complex, rooted in years of trauma and survival​

Erik and Lyle Menendez get new hope for prison release

Kardashian’s advocacy comes at a pivotal time. Los Angeles County prosecutors are reviewing new evidence that could lead to a retrial or resentencing.

This includes a letter from Erik Menendez to a family member, alleging years of sexual abuse at the hands of their father; claims that were central to their defense during their original trial.

Kardashian’s essay emphasized that the brothers’ actions were shaped by years of trauma and abuse, which was not fully explored during their second trial.

In that trial, the brothers were tried together, and much of the evidence of the alleged abuse was ruled inadmissible. Kardashian argued that this denied them a fair chance at justice, stating, “Had this crime been committed and tried today, I believe the outcome would have been dramatically different.”

As a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform, Kardashian has lobbied for other high-profile cases and has met with former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden to discuss reform efforts.

She reiterated her belief that the Menendez brothers’ life sentences were disproportionately harsh given the circumstances of their case and noted that today’s legal system would likely approach such cases differently, especially with a deeper understanding of trauma and abuse.

Kardashian’s involvement in the Menendez brothers’ case marks her latest effort to address perceived injustices within the legal system. Whether or not her advocacy will influence any changes in the brothers’ fate remains to be seen.