Menendez brothers get a court hearing after startling new evidence is revealed

Lyle and Erik Menendez, infamous for the 1989 murder of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, are set for a new court hearing.

In Los Angeles, prosecutors received fresh evidence that could alter their legal fate.

According to Sky News, the hearing, scheduled for November, may open the door to a retrial or a resentencing, marking a significant development in the brothers’ decades-long legal saga.

The case has resurfaced in the public eye, partly due to the airing of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, which has sparked renewed interest and controversy.

The Ryan Murphy Netflix series has garnered almost 20 million views in just two weeks since its release.

This dramatization has also drawn attention to new evidence that could corroborate the brothers’ long-standing allegations of abuse.

New evidence suggests Menendez brothers acted in self-defense

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 for the brutal shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion. Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18 at the time of the incident.

The brothers claimed throughout their trial that they acted in self-defense after years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their father.

However, the prosecution contended that the killings were motivated by greed, with the brothers seeking control over their parents’ multimillion-dollar estate.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, one piece of evidence is a letter written by Erik Menendez in 1988 to a cousin, suggesting that their father molested him.

In addition, a former member of the boy band Menudo, Roy Rosselló, has alleged that José Menendez also abused him in the 1980s, further supporting the brothers’ claims of their father’s abusive behavior​.

LA District Attorney admits new evidence could have changed outcome of trial

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón confirmed that his office is ethically obligated to review this new evidence. He acknowledged that while no final decisions have been made, the material could lead to a reconsideration of the brothers’ life sentences.

“If there was evidence that wasn’t presented during the original trial, it’s possible a different outcome might have been reached,” Gascón stated during a press conference​.

Cooper Koch and Nico Tortorella, the actors portraying Erik and Lyle Menendez in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, have publicly voiced their support for the brothers.

Koch expressed solidarity with the Menendez brothers’ call for a new trial, stating, “I totally stand with them, and I support them.”

Both actors have shown empathy towards the brothers’ claims of abuse, underscoring their hope that the justice system will make the right decision

As the court date approaches, the case of the Menendez brothers continues to captivate the public, raising questions about justice, abuse, and how society’s views on these issues have evolved since their conviction.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is currently streaming on Netflix.