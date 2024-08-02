Chicago P.D. star Sophia Bush played Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?: Here’s how she did

A new episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? featured Chicago P.D. alum Sophia Bush.

Comedian Alex Edelman joined Sophia as her partner during the fourth episode of Season 3.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts the new Millionaire season. The theme has been duos, where Jimmy has two celebrities team up and play for charity.

Sophia used to play Detective Erin Lindsay on the Chicago P.D. cast, but she left the show after four seasons.

Before her stint in the One Chicago universe, Sophia played Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill and appeared in the films John Tucker Must Die and Stay Alive.

Alex is an award-winning standup comedian based in New York City. He has a new comedy special on HBO called Just for Us.

Sophia and Alex revealed that they were playing for GLSEN Rainbow Library, an organization that seeks to fight book bans and ensure all libraries have representative literature.

Sophia Bush and Alex Edelman play Millionaire

The duo breezed through the first five questions, naming a popular Broadway play about witches (Wicked) and the lightest ball at the Olympics (table tennis).

They also named Noisy Lobster of the Trees as being cicadas.

With five correct answers, the duo had earned their charity $1,000.

The duo had reached the $8,000 mark at the commercial break and still hadn’t used any lifelines.

Can Sophia Bush win $1 million for her charity on Millionaire?

After reaching $16,000, the duo had to name how many U.S. states have one-word names to win $32,000.

They spent a long time naming as many states as possible to get the correct answer. This process led them to the correct guess: 40.

The $64,000 question was much easier for them, but the duo used a lifeline for the $125,000 question.

Sophia and Alex asked the host for help deciding what New Year’s Eve revelers do in Colombia at midnight. Jimmy seemed unsure.

They then used the 50:50 lifeline on the same question and were correct. They had won $125,000 for GLSEN Rainbow Library.

For question 13, to win $250,000, Sophia and Alex had to name what movie the song Scotty Doesn’t Know was from. They guessed correctly (EuroTrip).

A lifeline was used as they tried to answer the $500,000 question. They called their friend Benj Pasek to help name the president Chef Boiadri once cooked for.

Calling Benj wasn’t helpful, so they jokingly asked the audience and used their final lifeline.

They were still unsure, so Sophia Bush and Alex Edelman walked away with $250,000 for their charity.

Some One Chicago news

NBC revealed the start date of the new One Chicago season. Previous episodes are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire spoilers also reveal Chief Boden’s replacement.

Chicago P.D. is on hiatus at NBC. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? airs Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC.