Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 4 promo reveals intense drama

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 4 is called In The Dark and it could be a heavy hint about Detective Jay Halstead.

Based on the TV promo that was released by NBC, it looks like Halstead is going to start figuring out that his fiance (Detective Hailey Upton) is holding something back.

And as Chicago P.D. fans already know, Halstead is definitely in the dark about what took place between Upton, Voight, and Roy (the suspect who is now dead). That’s not going to go over well when the truth finally comes out – right after he revealed his secret from his Army days.

Back on the Chicago P.D. season premiere, Halstead ended up getting roped into things, when Voight positioned him to take out a suspect that knew the truth about Roy’s disappearance. Only Halstead thought he was just doing his job when he shot and killed the man who had evidence against Upton and Voight.

Then, during the latest episode of Chicago P.D., Voight learned that the FBI was sniffing around and possibly baiting people from Intelligence to slip up with details on the case. Since the case regarding Roy’s disappearance is in the hands of the FBI now, Voight doesn’t have control to pull strings.

Chicago P.D. episode synopsis for In The Dark

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for Season 9, Episode 4. The episode called In The Dark will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 13 at 10/9c on NBC. Within the synopsis, we don’t even get a mention of Halstead, but this new case must send Upton into the spiral shown in the promo.

“When Upton and Ruzek answer an emergency call to an abandoned house, their investigation leads them down a dark path.”

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 4 TV promo

Here is the TV promo that is currently airing on TV for the next new episode of Chicago P.D. It shows that Upton is in really bad shape and there are some heavy hints here that Voight is going to be letting Halstead in on some key information. Or at least steering him toward asking his partner about it. But is the promo a red herring?

An update on the long-awaited One Chicago crossover just came from one of the showrunners and it’s not great news. It looks like we could be waiting a while to see the casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all interact through one storyline.

In the past, the crossover episodes had become a yearly (and sometimes twice) event that would have the casts of all three One Chicago shows working together to solve an epic event. There had been earlier rumors of a crossover happening in early Fall 2021, but that has been shelved for now.

Instead, we will have to just enjoy new episodes for each of the shows, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing either. Especially if the dramatic storylines keep coming out.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.