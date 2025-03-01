Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 15: Voight’s in trouble

The new Chicago P.D. episode hints that Hank Voight is in hot water now that Deputy Chief Reid has something on him.

Voight covered for his team, and Reid figured it out, thus putting Voight in danger if his boss ever calls in a favor.

This goes back to the episodes from last year where Officer Dante Torres developed feelings for his Criminal Informant, Gloria Perez.

Gloria was the wife of a drug boss in Chicago, and actress Yara Martinez played the part.

While Intelligence was investigating her husband, Torres became involved in a relationship with her. He even covered for her when she shot and killed her husband.

The storyline continued this season when Detective Kim Burgess covered for Torres.

Somehow, Reid found out about everything. He slyly made Voight aware that he knew of the deception, thus putting Voight in a precarious spot to protect his team.

The new episode will revisit how Reid has something on Voight.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 15 synopsis

“Voight questions Deputy Chief Reid’s motives in enacting a Violence Reduction Initiative across a neighborhood where numerous gangs are fighting for territory,” reads the synopsis for the March 5 Chicago P.D. episode.

TV promo for Chicago P.D. March 5 episode

Below is the TV promo for the new Chicago P.D. episode. We get glimpses of Deputy Chief Charlie Reid (played by Shawn Hatosy) and ASA Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) as she realizes Reid has “dirt” on Voight.

Chicago P.D. fans have known for a while that the writers would return to this situation and how Reid has made many suspect moves since taking the post.

Is this where Reid insists that Voight look the other way after Reid helped Intelligence out of some sticky situations?

Watch the promo for Greater Good and leave us a comment with your thoughts. Will Reid turn out to be the bad guy? Or is he more similar to Voight than we have wanted to admit?

