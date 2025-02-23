Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14: Can Intelligence finally solve that open case?

Chicago P.D. returns with a new episode where Officer Adam Ruzek is the focus.

Last week, Officer Kevin Atwater took the lead when a shooting happened in his neighborhood.

The episode before that had Officer Dante Torres returning to a juvenile detention center where he had spent time as a teen.

And we all remember that huge crossover event at the end of January, where the folks at P.D. worked with Chicago Med and Chicago Fire during a crisis.

An important story was left open-ended from earlier this season when a girl named Zoe was found at a crime scene.

Intelligence discovered a serial killer had been murdering women and children in a multi-state crime spree. Left in his wake was Zoe, but much mystery surrounds the character.

At the end of that episode, Zoe is kidnapped, presumably by the killer that Intelligence is chasing.

The new episode returns to Intelligence trying to track down that serial killer and find Zoe before it’s too late.

Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14 synopsis

“Ruzek grapples with his father’s worsening condition while Intelligence searches for an elusive serial killer,” reads the full synopsis for the February 26 Chicago P.D. episode.

The synopsis references Ruzek’s ailing father, who has been suffering severe memory loss and confusion. His condition is worsening, likely meaning Ruzek will need help caring for him.

For viewers who need to rewatch the episode where this story began, it was called Zoe (Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 10).

TV promo for new Chicago P.D. episode

Below is the TV promo for Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 14, Marie.

The brief footage gives flashbacks to the serial killer case involving Zoe and then adds some new footage to show that new evidence has surfaced.

It’s a tense case, with added stress, as Ruzek tries to help his dad. Will Intelligence find Zoe in time?

