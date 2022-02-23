Chicago P.D. releases behind-the-scenes footage of Upton really jumping into Chicago River for new episode

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D. return. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

An intense episode of Chicago P.D. marks the return date for the show this week.

It has been a long time since a new episode of Chicago P.D. aired on NBC, thanks in large part to extended coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But the show is returning in a big way, as hinted in the images released for Chicago P.D. 9x13 last week.

It appears that the episode is going to begin with Detective Hailey Upton (played by Tracy Spiridakos) dodging a car that then plunges into the Chicago River. Upton is going to then jump in after the vehicle to try to rescue the occupants.

Nearly everything about the stunt that is going to be featured on Season 9, Episode 13 is real and they didn’t use green screen technology to do this one.

“While out for a jog, Upton witnesses a horrible car crash and risks her own life to save the passengers; after learning more about the victims, the team must track down the man responsible for the brutal crash,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13 that NBC released.

Behind-the-scenes footage for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 13 action sequence

Below is an intense video that Wolf Entertainment shared in order to create some additional buzz for the new episode of Chicago P.D. The scene will be featured on the February 23 episode of the show called Still Water.

“Behind the Scene: See how we brought the upcoming stunt in #ChicagoPD to life,” reads the caption for the intense footage taking place during some really cold weather in Chicago.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Behind The Scene: Chicago P.D. "Still Water"

Watch this video on YouTube

Chicago P.D. Season 9 rolls on at NBC this spring

Moving forward with Season 9, fans of the show should be very excited. The Chicago P.D. episode count for the back half of the season hints at many consecutive weeks with new installments. That’s a great change of pace from what took place during the fall and winter months.

And don’t forget that new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire are also debuting each Wednesday night for a while.

Additional great news to focus on is that Chicago P.D. Season 10 has already been ordered by NBC, so the show is coming back with new episodes in the fall, no matter what happens on the season finale this spring.

Intelligence has some pretty big cases to deal with in the coming weeks, so buckle up, because it certainly kicks off with the intense sequence shared above on Wednesday night.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.