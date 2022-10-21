Chicago P.D. hiatus presents short break before new episode

Jason Beghe stars as Hank Voight on Chicago P.D. Season 10. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D.’s new episode won’t air right away due to a break coming up on the NBC schedule.

This means that viewers will have a while to digest what just happened on the latest episode of the show.

After the big Jay Halstead exit from Intelligence, a week was given to the new character, Dante Torres, in order to flesh out more of his backstory.

But then the writers circled back to Detective Hailey Upton, and Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 5 focused on the spiral that she has been on since her husband left her to return to the Army.

The show did a bit more than that, though, as a new character was added to the mix who is both mysterious and possibly dangerous to the future of Intelligence.

Yellowstone actor Jefferson White joined Chicago P.D. as Sean O’Neal. He is the son of Chief Patty O’Neal, and even though they appear to have a complicated relationship, the chief also seems willing to do anything to protect his son.

Brief Chicago P.D. hiatus at NBC

There is no new episode of Chicago P.D. on Wednesday, October 26. The primetime schedule will include repeat episodes of P.D., Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire on that night.

During this downtime, viewers can stream all episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10 by using Peacock.

When is the next new episode of Chicago P.D.?

Chicago P.D. returns with a new episode called Sympathetic Reflex on the night of Wednesday, November 2. It might seem like a long two weeks between new episodes, but at least we know when the new installment is going to drop.

The promo for that new episode hints at a story centering on Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins), but hopefully, we will see a little more action when it comes to the investigation that Upton now wants to carry out on Sean O’Neal.

Some interesting news about the show came out, with the announcement being made that Jesse Lee Soffer is returning to Chicago P.D. in a new role.

Rather than being in front of the camera, Soffer is going to step behind it, potentially giving fans a new look at what he can do for the world of One Chicago.

We also aren’t going to discount the potential that Jay Halstead could return to the show at some point, even if it is just for an episode or two. The writers and producers left that door wide open.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.