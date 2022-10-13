Chicago P.D.: Torres proves he will do anything to get the job done on new episode

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres starring on Chicago P.D. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D.’s new episode picked up following the exit of Jesse Lee Soffer, and his absence was definitely felt.

On the show’s last episode, Detective Jay Halstead turned in his badge and returned to the Army.

Since then, other members of the Chicago P.D. cast have said goodbye, and a new episode of Chicago Med referenced the big exit.

With the pending departure of Soffer, known by the show, Benjamin Levy Aguilar was brought back as Dante Torres, a new recruit in the Chicago P.D.

Thanks to Intelligence’s support from Chief Patty O’Neal, Torres was assigned to Intelligence as a full-time member, giving Voight someone new on the team.

Through the first few episodes of Season 10, Torres has been helping out, but on Wednesday night, he became the primary in a new investigation.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 4 recap

Back home after a long day of training, Torres went to check on a woman from the neighborhood who had been calling him during his shift. He hadn’t answered and was worried about her. Torres found her dead when he got to her house and called it in.

It appeared that the woman had died during a robbery attempt, and some evidence on-site suggested she might be hiding a secret. Intelligence took the case, with obvious complications arising for Torres since it was in a neighborhood he had been trying to keep safe long before he became a cop.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Torres has a tough day with Intelligence

To get to the truth, Torres had to get close to a girl from the neighborhood he had known all his life to find out information about her brother. It appeared that he had something to do with the case and that suspicion only grew when a gang tried to take him out.

Torres convinced the girl to provide the location of her fleeing brother by promising to keep him safe, and they brought him in for questioning. The brother revealed that he had stolen Glock switches from the gang and stashed them at the woman’s house until he could retrieve them. The gang found out, made the brother take them to the woman’s house, and killed her.

Thanks to the information from the brother, Torres, and Intelligence tracked down the gang member who had killed the woman. Unfortunately for Torres, there was a lot of fallout from the case, including the girl Torres had known wanting nothing to do with him anymore because her brother was going to jail.

At the end of the episode, Torres returned home to find many gang members gathered around his mother’s house. He implored them not to move into the protected territory, but they wouldn’t budge. Torres then took off his badge and gun, approached the gang leader, and beat him until the man couldn’t even stand.

The scene between Torres and the gang leader accomplished a lot. It showed that Torres is someone who is not to be messed with. It created a situation where he may have to deal with this gang again in the future, and it helped flesh out his character a bit more for Chicago P.D. viewers.

For most of the night, Detective Hailey Upton was a bystander in the episode as she kept to herself and remained pretty quiet. She was taking Halstead’s absence pretty hard, but the show isn’t exploring that just yet.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.