Chicago P.D. cast adds the son of Chief Patty O’Neal

The Chicago P.D. cast is adding the son of Chief Patty O’Neal as an important character this season.

Over the first four episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10, Chief O’Neal (seen above) has been played by actor Michael Gaston, which will continue as the show progresses.

O’Neal appears to fully back Hank Voight, and he seems willing to give Intelligence anything it needs to keep closing cases like it did with the drug empire at the end of Season 9.

The new chief even gave Intelligence a new member, with Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) becoming a primary component of the team.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., a lot of the backstory for Torres was revealed, showing that he is someone who is willing to do anything to get the job done.

For the fifth episode of Chicago P.D. Season 10, the writers will shift the focus back to Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), who is dealing with the exit of her husband, Detective Jay Halstead.

Jefferson White joins the Chicago P.D. cast

Actor Jefferson White will play Sean O’Neal on the Chicago P.D. cast. White appeared on Yellowstone, and now he is going to bring his talents to the world of One Chicago.

NBC is now advertising that we will see the character of Sean O’Neal for the first time in the October 19 episode called Pink Cloud.

Below is one of the promotional images that has been shared ahead of the big night. White can be seen in the upper left of the photo, standing near Upton in this particular scene.

Drama ahead for the O’Neal’s on Chicago P.D.

We should see a lot of Chief Patty O’Neal and his son, Sean O’Neal, through the upcoming few episodes of Chicago P.D. It had been mentioned that we are working toward something big taking place in Episode 9 of the current season.

With Halstead now gone, it really opens the door for a lot of storylines and characters to develop, but it remains to be seen if Sean O’Neal will be helpful or a hindrance to Intelligence as the episodes start to play out.

To re-watch some of the first appearances of Chief Patty O’Neal on Chicago P.D., those earlier episodes from Season 10 are available for streaming on Peacock.

