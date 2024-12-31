Chicago Med winter premiere synopsis revealed for new episode

The Chicago Med winter hiatus has nearly ended.

It’s been a while since the last new episode debuted, but the Chicago Med winter premiere finally arrives on Wednesday, January 8.

The great news is that January 2025 is packed with new Med, Fire, and P.D. episodes.

When we last saw Chicago Med, Sharon Goodwin was a hostage in her office.

The wife of a former patient was holding Goodwin responsible for the death after Goodwin gave life-saving blood to a different patient.

The woman had stabbed Goodwin, and she was bleeding out in her office when Dr. Dean Archer came calling.

But Archer was only there to resign, and he slid his resignation letter under the door before retreating to the elevator.

Fans were left with two cliffhangers. Would Goodwin die? And would Archer resign?

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 9 synopsis

Below is the full episode synopsis for January 8. This is the ninth episode of Season 10. The first eight episodes are streaming on Peacock.

“The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost and Abrams butt heads with their patient; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy,” reads the full synopsis for the Chicago Med winter premiere.

we need 5-10 business days to recover from those fall finales 🫢 pic.twitter.com/ZjuSTO0I2H — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) November 21, 2024

A scene from the Chicago Med fall finale

Below is an important scene from the Chicago Med fall finale. This was Season 10, Episode 8, when Archer spoke to Dr. Hannah Asher about leaving. He didn’t handle the demotion very well.

This scene was before Archer went to Goodwin’s office. It underscores Archer’s mindset after he told Goodwin he couldn’t work with Dr. Caitlin Lenox (Sarah Ramos).

Goodwin began Season 10 by deciding to have two doctors working as the Head of the Emergency Department at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

During the episode before the fall finale, Goodwin demoted Archer after he went to her to complain about Lenox and lay out an ultimatum.

give it 24 hours, archer. catch up and stream all episodes of @nbc’s chicago med on @peacock pic.twitter.com/qLv1Ko0pqu — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 13, 2024

More news from the world of One Chicago

Steven Weber, the actor who plays Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med, has revealed some intriguing Chicago Med spoilers.

Here’s the full Chicago Med episode schedule for January. Some big episodes are coming, including one at a new time during the huge crossover night.

Information on the One Chicago crossover event has been released. It’s the first crossover for the three shows in quite a few years.

asher and ripley. 🥰 catch up and stream @nbc's chicago med on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/OjeNWLz5DO — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) December 27, 2024

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.