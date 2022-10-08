Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 4: Crockett in danger

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer on Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med returns with a new episode called The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Teacher on Wednesday night.

Episode titles almost always refer to a quote that is going to be made or an event during the night, so this definitely suggests that a student whose teacher works in the ED is going to be involved in an important subplot.

Could that title refer to Dr. Ethan Choi, with his teacher, Dr. Dean Archer, now serving as the head of the ED?

The flashy TV promo suggests that a lot of time is going to be spent on Dr. Crockett Marcel trying to pull off a rescue while he is out on the street.

Chicago Med has done a lot of episodes where its doctors just happened to be close to an accident taking place, and it looks like that is about to happen again.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, Sharon Goodwin was worried about the ED becoming the Wild West, so we may see the writers revisit the troubles going on with the supply chain for the hospital.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 4 synopsis

“When a subway train goes off the tracks, Marcel volunteers to help the victims; Taylor and Halstead must decide if they’re willing to risk their jobs to save a patient; Asher and Archer clash over a pregnant patient,” reads the synopsis for Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 4.

This new installment of the show will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 12.

Sign up for our newsletter!

From one Halstead brother to another, @TheNickGehlfuss has a special message for @jesseleesoffer. 💚 pic.twitter.com/CDt3T7HRZd — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 6, 2022

Chicago Med TV promo for October 12 episode

Below is the TV promo that is running on NBC, and it shows Dr. Crockett Marcel leaping into action following a subway accident in Chicago.

The insinuation within the promo is that Marcel is going to have to operate on someone without transporting them to the hospital first.

News from around the One Chicago shows

Major characters have left all three One Chicago shows this fall, and here is a breakdown of which cast members are gone. Each of the NBC dramas has had to adjust a bit following the big exit, but none more than Chicago P.D.

One of the Chicago Med stars spoke about the Chicago P.D. exit, noting that there are still hopes of something else happening down the road with that particular substory.

For anyone who has missed prior episodes of the One Chicago dramas, they are all available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.