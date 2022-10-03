Chicago Med star talks about big Chicago P.D. exit

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med has been linked to Chicago P.D. for years due to the relationship between a main character in each program.

Dr. Will Halstead is working at Med for his eighth season, while his brother, Detective Jay Halstead, continues working in Intelligence at P.D. for his 10th season.

Unfortunately, it was revealed that Jay Halstead’s time on Chicago P.D. is ending. The final episode for the character will arrive this fall on NBC.

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to leave the program, forcing the writers to figure out how to close off that particular chapter of the show.

Through the first few episodes of Chicago P.D. Season 10, there have been big hints about something coming, including Halstead and Voight at a bar on the last installment.

What comes next could be pretty dramatic, especially since Halstead is married to Detective Hailey Upton, so his exit will leave a crater in her life and within the Intelligence team.

Nick Gehlfuss speaks about Jesse Lee Soffer leaving Chicago P.D.

“I really enjoyed working with Jesse. I’ll never forget how he welcomed me into the whole franchise,” actor Nick Gehlfuss (he plays Will Halstead) told TV Line.

“This show changed my life, and Jesse really took me under his wing, and I’ll never forget that because that’s the type of guy that he is. He’s done a fantastic job with his role. And the fans have always said they enjoyed seeing the Halstead brothers together. We loved working together. And so I guess it’s just a testament that when you’re really enjoying something, the fans are experiencing that,” Gehlfuss went on to say.

Gehlfuss didn’t reveal if he will share any more scenes with Soffer before the big exit takes place, but it’s certainly something that One Chicago fans would want to see take place.

A shift in the Chicago P.D. cast

Fans of the show have already seen that Benjamin Levy Aguilar was brought back to One Chicago. He plays Dante Torres, a former new recruit who has been added to the team thanks to Voight’s boss wanting Voight to have every asset available to get the job done.

Through the first two episodes of Season 10, Torres has been a big part of the investigations, bringing some youth and energy to a team that has worked together for a long time now.

Since Torres has worked so closely with Halstead on the show, the story that eventually leads to Halstead’s exit (possibly death?) could end up hitting the new guy really hard.

Looking ahead, a big Chicago Fire exit has also been teased, with the next new episode of the show suggesting someone is about to die.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.