Chicago P.D.: Ruzek proves himself, dark times ahead for Intelligence?

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 2 aired on Wednesday night, shifting the focus away from how Voight is now running Intelligence.

In the season premiere, it was revealed that Dante Torres (played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar) will be a full-time member of Intelligence now.

The addition of Torres was a promise from Voight’s boss, who wants to see Intelligence succeed. It was also a gift to convince Voight to give up the block he had been patrolling.

To begin the new episode, Burgess showed up at Ruzek’s house to tell him that the trial he was testifying in was ahead of schedule and that he would need to be on the stand in about an hour.

Burgess was worried that Ruzek wasn’t prepared because the courts were dealing with a case of theirs from five years ago, and Ruzek didn’t feel that he needed to take any time to prep.

After Burgess turned down another invitation to move into the house where Ruzek’s family used to live, they were off to the courthouse.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 2 recap

Ruzek testified about the case, where a convict appealed his sentence and claimed that a gun was planted at his residence. The convict’s lawyer peppered Ruzek with questions, suggesting that he bent the rules, but the judge denied the appeal.

While driving away from the courthouse, Ruzek heard a call go out, and it turned out that the convict had taken control of the prison van that was transporting him. Ruzek came upon it and gave chase but stopped to aid a security guard who was shot and tossed out the door. The convict got away with the van and a hostage (another guard).

Intelligence is on the heartbreaking case

Back at the office, Upton began running the investigation when it turned out that Voight and Halstead were ghosting everyone.

They tracked the now-abandoned van to a parking garage, where Voight and Halstead showed up mysteriously. Neither revealed where they had been, and Halstead told Upton it wasn’t a big deal. She wasn’t buying it.

Following the trail to a gas station, Intelligence discovered, through surveillance footage, that the hostage was someone working with the convict and not being held against her will. Ruzek and Burgess even saw the female guard kiss the convict in the footage.

Intelligence discovered where the convict and the guard had been hiding and took her into custody. She refused to let them know where the man she was in love with had fled to, though.

Ruzek and Burgess came upon the convict while searching a nearby mall and pursued him, but he got away after he shot and killed a little girl and stole her mother’s vehicle.

The team eventually tracked the convict to a bus station, where Burgess went undercover to get close to him. He drew a gun and fired, leading to Burgess putting him down.

At the end of the episode, Burgess told Ruzek that she and Makayla would move in with Ruzek, reuniting the couple under one roof. She told him that he continued to prove himself and that it was about time she recognized it.

We finally learned that Voight has been continuing to drink up a storm and that Halstead has been playing babysitter to Voight just to keep eyes on him. This has led to several lies that Halstead has been telling Upton.

The whole situation appears ready to crash down on Intelligence and the relationship between Halstead and Upton, and it could come as soon as the next new episode.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.