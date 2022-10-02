Chicago Fire’s new episode hints ‘someone won’t make it’

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire Episode 1103. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 3 airs on Wednesday night, and the preview has already created a lot of buzz.

The TV promo running on NBC has the words “someone won’t make it” flashing on the screen as Firehouse 51 responds to a movie theater fire.

Does this mean that someone from the Chicago Fire cast is going to be seen for the last time? It sure seems like it.

The name of the new episode is Completely Shattered, suggesting that this could be a quote from one of the characters due to the events on the night.

The Chicago Fire writers link the episode titles to specific quotes a lot, just like the last episode was called Every Scar Tells a Story, as a subplot dealt with scars that new firefighter Sam Carver has on his body.

Would the producers at Chicago Fire kill off Sam Carver in just his third episode? Are we going to lose a long-term character in a shocking revelation?

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 3 synopsis

“Kidd recruits Carver, Capp, and Tony to help prepare her new lieutenant’s quarters. Severide and Det. Pryma reluctantly pair up to work a police investigation. Firehouse 51 comes together to fight a movie theater fire,” reads the synopsis for the Chicago Fire episode called Completely Shattered.

The Chicago Fire cast features Jake Lockett as Sam Carver now. He went to the fire academy with Kidd, and he has a mysterious backstory that hasn’t been completely fleshed out just yet.

Additionally, Detective Pryma is mentioned as being a part of this new episode. Pryma is played by Troy Winbush, and this is the detective that Severide helped with the drug case. Severide and Pryma are feuding, though, after the situation with the mole in the Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire TV promo for Completely Shattered

Below is the TV promo that is currently running on NBC for Episode 3 of Chicago Fire Season 11. We only get a few snippets of the action, but it includes Chief Boden acting concerned about the scene, Stella Kidd calling for help from inside the fire, and the paramedic team of Violet and Sylvie Brett looking worried.

This new episode is going to air for the first time on Wednesday, October 5 at 9/8c on NBC.

The first two episodes for Chicago Fire’s new season are available for streaming on Peacock, so it’s an easy way for fans to catch up on where the characters have been in Season 11.

Don’t miss this next episode in case something big does happen, but don’t be surprised if it is a supporting character or guest star who doesn’t make it out of that fire.

