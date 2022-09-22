Chicago Fire cliffhanger resolved, new firefighter joins the team, and a character leaves 51

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 1 began with the continuation of the Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd honeymoon.

As they were consummating their marriage in a cabin, two people from the drug ring that Severide had helped shut down broke in.

Two men tried to kill the married couple but then barely escaped when the police also showed up at the cabin. It turned out that there was a mole in the police department who tipped the guys off about where Severide and Kidd would be honeymooning.

The police figured it all out and had a tracker on one of the men as they descended upon the cabin. Luckily, the police got there in time and Stellaride survived.

Back at the firehouse, Blake Gallo was talking with a new recruit about what had happened, helping the story along by relaying that they were back at work two days after the event and that everything was back to normal at 51.

Kidd went into a meeting with Boden and dropped some more information, as it was revealed that Mason Locke (played by Chris Mansa) had gone back to fighting wildfires, leaving an opening on Truck. Again.

Chicago Fire Season 11, Episode 1 recap

While they were gassing up the truck, Gallo spotted Paramedic Chief Hawkins at one of the pumps and struck up a conversation. Hawkins revealed that he had taken the fall for everything that went on with Violet and Emma (the paramedic duo) during Season 10.

Hawkins was getting transferred well out of town, and when Gallo told Violet about it, she reached out to Hawkins again. He didn’t respond right away, so she went to his apartment, and they re-consummated their relationship. They are now a couple again.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

New face at Firehouse 51 and on Chicago Fire cast

A new character (Jake Lockett as Sam Carver) began working at Firehouse 51, stepping into the vacant slot left behind by Mason. Kidd told Boden that Carver is “bad news” and that she knew him from the academy. She wasn’t sure he would be a good fit at 51, but Boden assured her that he would fit in just fine.

It turned out that Carver had made a heroic save on a call that Boden helped with, leading Boden to push for Carver to come to 51. Not short on confidence, Carver got to show what he could do on a call to a wedding tent that was on fire. And the preview for Season 11, Episode 2 hints at him getting to take center stage on a call.

Have no fear, Firehouse 51 is here! pic.twitter.com/ou7KHDLpNf — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) September 22, 2022

More stories from the Chicago Fire season premiere

Kyle Sheffield (played by Teddy Sears) showed up at the Firehouse, much to the surprise of Sylvie Brett. Kyle is her former fiancé and the person that she moved away with back in Season 7 of the show.

They went out for some food and Kyle revealed that he is engaged to be married. This led to Brett examining her own long distance relationship with Matthew Casey, and as the episode was ending, she broke up with him.

Severide went to meet with Detective Hailey Upton from Chicago P.D. (Tracy Spiridakos) about the mole when the person Severide had been working with refused to reveal the identity. She let him know that it’s never an easy process to remove a dirty cop.

After pushing hard to expose the mole, that mole was eventually revealed. It lost Severide an ally in the cop who had been helping him, but the dirty cop was now off the street.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.