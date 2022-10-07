Chicago Med recap: It’s the Wild West in the ED

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin on Chicago Med Season 8. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med has been dealing with supply chain issues in Season 8, and that continued with Episode 3 on Wednesday night.

The new episode was called Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The War and it aired for the first time on October 5.

Several tough cases were on the docket for the people working in the ED, and quite a few disgruntled doctors emerged from the house.

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles and Lilah Richcreek Estrada as Dr. Nellie Cueva are now sharing a lot of scenes as she is the new psychiatry fellow working under him.

She made Charles pretty upset by resorting to drugging a paranoid patient before really trying to talk to him and establishing trust first. Cueva would apologize later, though, stating that she didn’t fully trust her instincts on the job yet.

At the same time, Charles was trying to find a new psychiatrist for himself, but he was really struggling to find the right fit.

Chicago Med Season 8, Episode 3 recap

Dr. Ethan Choi treated a pregnant patient who came in claiming that she had just become sick, and that she just wanted to make sure the baby she was carrying was healthy. When the patient saw Dr. Hannah Asher, though, she told Choi to keep her away, as she knew that Asher was an addict.

It turned out that the patient was someone who used to know Asher pretty well, and that the patient had been using drugs recently and didn’t want to risk her baby being taken away. Asher was mad at Choi for keeping her away from the patient at first, but Asher later apologized and was able to relate to the patient and help her through trying to get clean.

More from Winning The Battle, But Still Losing The Way

Dr. Crockett Marcel and Dr. Vanessa Taylor helped a man who needed risky neurosurgery. When he was turned down for the surgery, Marcel gave the patient steroids so that his numbers would look better, leading to him getting that surgery.

When the head of neurosurgery found out, he was really mad and blamed Taylor for it, but she had been kept in the dark. Taylor went to Marcel, who claimed he was shielding Taylor, but she demanded his respect instead of protection. They aren’t on speaking terms now.

Elsewhere in the ED, Dr. Will Halstead had a patient who had an infection in her foot that she needed treated so she could go on a long hike in Europe. She needed a specific medication due to her allergies, but Halstead got turned down for it because she wasn’t “at-risk” enough.

New protocols had been put in place that Sharon Goodwin was enforcing due to the low supply of many medications. The supply chain issue was causing even more problems, so Halstead decided to experiment on the patient (with her consent) to try the medication she was allergic to in smaller doses. The patient struggled at first, but the treatment worked and the infection was put down.

At the end of the episode, Goodwin called Halstead into her office to tell him that she couldn’t have her ED turning into the Wild West, to which Halstead replied that it had already happened.

