Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 18: Goodwin’s daughter has health scare

A new episode of Chicago Med Season 7 airs on Wednesday night, and according to the TV promo, Sharon Goodwin’s daughter will be going through a health scare.

Sharon has spoken about her daughter a lot this season, particularly when having friendly chats with Dr. Charles. It appears that she is going to have a problem with her pregnancy, though.

Dr. Hannah Asher has returned to the ED, with Jessy Schram back on the Chicago Med cast for the rest of the season. Under her new job, it’s going to put Dr. Asher in a lot of scenes with Sharon’s daughter on Wednesday night.

For anyone who hasn’t heard the news yet, the arrival of Dr. Asher also marked a main character leaving the Chicago Med cast. It’s not the first time that a doctor has abruptly left the show, but the door has been left open for the character to return later.

Chicago Med episode synopsis for April 13

“Archer and Hannah clash over a patient with close ties to Goodwin. After a patient is shot during a home invasion, Dylan and Crockett help with the investigation. Maggie and Will work to protect a patient who is in the country illegally” reads the synopsis for Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 18.

Chicago Med TV promo for Judge Not, For You Will Be Judged

Below is that TV promo that NBC is running for the April 13 episode of Chicago Med. The new episode is called Judge Not, For You Will Be Judged, and it will be debuting at 8/7c on an all-new night of One Chicago shows.

Chicago Med 7x18 Promo "Judge Not, For You Will Be Judged" (HD)

Some more news from Chicago Med

A major crossover idea between Chicago Med and Chicago Fire was teased during a recent press day for One Chicago. It also has a way to include Chicago P.D. if the plan can be put in place.

Due to filming restrictions during the pandemic, it became very difficult to have a full crossover between the three shows. We have been able to enjoy a character or two from another show popping up on one of the One Chicago dramas, but they haven’t been able to do full casts in a while.

As a reminder, past episodes of Chicago Med Season 7 can be streamed on Peacock for anyone who may have missed an episode this year.

And don’t forget, NBC has already ordered Chicago Med Season 8, with episodes from that new season to begin airing in Fall 2022.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.