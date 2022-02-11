Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 13: Synopsis out for the new episode

Brian Tee returned as Dr. Ethan Choi on the last new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med’s return date is still a little while from taking place, but at last information about the next new episode has now been released.

When we last visited the doctors at Med, the transplant team was poisoned in a mini-crossover for One Chicago. It led to a pretty dramatic few moments in the hospital.

The episode also featured the return of Dr. Ethan Choi, even though his part of the episode was extremely sad. It fleshed out more of his personal life and provided more understanding for his character on the show.

Now, Chicago Med is back with a new episode called Reality Leaves a Lot to the Imagination. There are several ongoing storylines that it will continue, but there are also some fresh stories to tell.

Debuting on Wednesday, February 23, this will serve as Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 13.

Chicago Med episode synopsis for Reality Leaves a Lot to the Imagination

“Scott and Archer diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection; Maggie receives shocking news; Halstead and Charles question an elderly patient’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis; in an effort to help a patient, Marcel takes a risk,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode of Chicago Med.

It looks like there are going to be a lot of different cases taking place again and that some new drama is coming to the characters. Of note is the mention of Maggie getting some shocking news, and it’s hard not to wonder if it is in regard to her involvement in her biological daughter working there.

It’s also worth noting that Marlyne Barrett posted some possible hints on social media about what could be coming up on the show. She plays Maggie and has always been great about interacting with fans in that fashion.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Who would make a better bobsled duo? pic.twitter.com/i69rKhE4YL — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 10, 2022

Chicago Med Season 7 continues, Chicago Med Season 8 awaits

Some great news about the Chicago Med Season 7 episode count came out during this hiatus and it underscores the fact that there are still a lot of new episodes set to debut in Spring 2022 on NBC.

It’s also important to point out that Chicago Med Season 8 has already been ordered by the network, so any cliffhangers that the show is building toward this spring will get resolved in Fall 2022. It also means that the writers have a lot of room to play with the plotlines and work on building up stories that could carry on to the next season.

As a reminder, Chicago Med returns on Wednesday, February 23 with this next new episode. Since we still have a while before it debuts, that leaves a lot of time for Chicago Med fans to go back and watch some previous episodes from Season 7 in order to get a refresher on the storylines.

Below we have shared one particular scene that is going to have a lasting impact on several of the Chicago Med characters.

Marcel and Blake Kiss! | NBC's Chicago Med

Watch this video on YouTube

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.