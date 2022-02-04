Chicago Med cast: Marlyne Barrett talks to fans, hints at someone’s return

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med cast member Marlyne Barrett not only commiserated with One Chicago fans about no new episodes coming out yet, but she also hinted that someone else could be returning to Chicago Med this spring.

As most NBC viewers already know, the three Chicago-based dramas are on a long hiatus. With the 2022 Winter Olympics about to start up, it means we will be waiting a while for that next new episode of Chicago Med.

The small piece of good news is that fans can go stream any of the episodes from the current season through Peacock. It’s a great way to catch up on what has been taking place through the first 12 episodes of the 2021-22 television season.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, Dr. Ethan Choi returned. It was a big moment of the season for actor Brian Tee, and it was also an episode that is worth rewatching for any One Chicago fans who have the time.

Marlyne Barrett posts about Chicago Med on social media

“Wait, what? We still gotta wait for another episode of @NBCOneChicago ? We got this friends, just hold on… #waiting #ChicagoMed,” Marlyne Barrett posted on Twitter as a Wednesday arrived without any new content.

Marlyne plays Nurse Maggie Lockwood on the Chicago Med cast and she has been on the show for years. Maggie is one of the most recognizable people in the ED during each episode, and this season has been particularly busy for her, as her biological daughter is now working there as well.

Wait, what? We still gotta wait for another episode of @NBCOneChicago ? We got this friends, just hold on… #waiting #ChicagoMed pic.twitter.com/V8zJMbOQgW — Marlyne Barrett (@barrettmarlyne) February 2, 2022

Chicago Med cast rumors created by Marlyne Barrett

“When you can just put your head on your man. #ChicagoMed #OneChicago #throwback @NBCOneChicago,” Marlyne wrote last week as the caption to a photo of Maggie and Ben embracing during an episode of Chicago Med.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Ben Campbell is the husband of Maggie Lockwood on the show, and he is portrayed by Charles Malik Whitfield. The couple hasn’t been seen together on any recent episodes, leading to a lot of questions about where Ben is within the One Chicago world.

Maybe Marlyne was just posting a photo of Ben and Maggie in order to bring up some good memories from the show, but it certainly seems like a tease that we could see Ben on an episode this spring. Could it happen as soon as the next new episode on February 23? We will have to wait to find that out, but it’s interesting to think about.

There are many more Chicago Med Season 7 episodes left to debut, so stay tuned, because there is likely going to be some drama building up to another memorable season finale.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.