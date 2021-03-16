Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 9: TV promo airing for new episode

The Chicago Med cast is back for an all-new episode of the show. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 9 airs on Wednesday night and NBC is running a TV promo that hints at some drama brewing due to the arrival of Dr. Dean Archer.

The new episode is called For the Want of a Nail, and it certainly sounds like the writers are using the episode title as some foreshadowing of what’s to come.

On the last episode, the Chicago Med cast introduced Dr. Dean Archer to the fans. He is played by actor Steven Weber and it already looks like he could end up clashing with Dr. Ethan Choi.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

We also saw the mother of Dr. Natalie Manning join the show, who appears to have a very good relationship with Dr. Will Halstead. That’s not something that Dr. Crockett Marcel was very happy about.

Chicago Med synopsis for For the Want of a Nail

NBC has a full episode synopsis for Chicago Med on Wednesday night that reads as follows:

“As Manning deals with her own trauma, she steps in to help a mother in need; Dean continues to stir the pot with more than one doctor; a patient comes to Med needing immediate treatment but doesn’t want it from them.”

Chicago Med TV promo for Season 6, Episode 9

Below is the television promo that NBC is currently airing for For the Want of a Nail:

The new episode definitely makes it look like they are starting to ramp up the drama in the back half of Season 6. It will be interesting to see if this eventually leads to Natalie and Crockett getting closer, or if he pushes it so far that she ends up back in the arms of Will.

Meanwhile, it definitely looks like Archer is being set up as the primary antagonist on the show, with the potential of him having ulterior motives for what he is doing at this new job. Does he resent the fact that he is working under Ethan now? Or does he have eyes on possibly taking Ethan’s job from him?

More One Chicago new episodes

On Wednesday night, there are also going to be new episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. taking place on NBC.

On the new episode of Chicago Fire, Casey is going to suffer a head injury on the job and the promo makes it look like he will have trouble getting back to work.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Wrapping up the night for One Chicago will be a new Chicago P.D. cast member getting an episode to star in. And it appears that he is going to be thrown straight into the fire.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.