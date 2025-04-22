Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 19 promo: Drama hits the hospital

Chicago Med returns with a new episode on Wednesday night that brings drama to the hospital staff.

Gaffney has dealt with a nurse shortage all season, and it comes to a head with the new episode.

Nurse Maggie Lockwood (played by Marlyne Barrett) was sure Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) had her back, but maybe not.

A TV promo for the upcoming episode suggests that Goodwin hasn’t been honest with Nurse Lockwood, leading to a dustup in the ED.

The new episode, The Stories We Tell Ourselves, might be a direct tease from the source material.

Hopefully, Dr. John Frost (Darren Barnet) can find a reason not to pout for the full hour.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 19 synopsis

“Maggie and Goodwin’s friendship is tested as tensions rise during the nurses’ union’s negotiations with the hospital; Ripley and Archer treat a skateboarder struck by an emergency vehicle; Frost helps a young boy abandoned by his mother,” reads the full synopsis for the April 23 Chicago Med episode.

It’s a busy night in the hospital, and there is a clear teaser about who returns to work.

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) has been out recovering from his injuries. He helped save a woman and her daughter from a well, but a cave-in left Ripley badly injured. Now he is thrust back into the spotlight for the new episode.

TV promo for the Chicago Med April 23 episode

Below is the footage NBC is running for the upcoming episode of Chicago Med.

Maggie is upset that the hospital may not have been negotiating a new contract in good faith, while Sharon wants her to keep from making it personal.

“You’re one of my best friends,” an upset Maggie tells Sharon.

“Let’s not make this personal,” Sharon responds.

“It already is,” Maggie states.

More drama to come from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Med Season 10 has 22 episodes. Following the April 23 episode, three new ones will air in May. The show takes a break on April 30.

Chicago Med spoilers reveal characters returning to the show. The showrunner teased some exciting news about the upcoming season finale.

Chicago P.D. season finale details were also revealed. The action is bubbling up on the cop series, and Intelligence is in a tough position.

The Chicago Fire cast just lost two series regulars. Firehouse 51 will undergo some big changes before a possible Season 14 renewal.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.