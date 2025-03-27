Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16 recap: The NBC hiatus ends

Chicago Med returned Wednesday night from its latest hiatus.

When we last saw the show, Dr. Mitch Ripley nearly died saving a mother and daughter from a well.

Mouch from Chicago Fire showed up to help, but a cave-in nearly took out Ripley.

The episode ended with Dr. Hannah Asher expressing her love for Ripley.

Earlier that night, a woman from Dr. John Frost’s past appeared at the hospital.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

He explained that she had played his TV mom (Ainsley Towne) when he was a kid, but he seemed very nervous about her arrival. Nurse Maggie could also tell there was more to the story.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16 recap

The new episode began with a woman being wheeled into the hospital who had been in a coma for 20+ years. It appeared she might be waking up.

Elsewhere, Ripley was recovering in a hospital bed. Dr. Daniel Charles told him the people he had rescued would be released later that day (they were doing well).

Ripley and Asher had decided to address their relationship later.

Sharon Goodwin told Dr. Caitlin Lenox that a car accident had led to the woman’s coma that Med was dealing with. Goodwin revealed she was there years ago and pushed for a surgery that was conducted, but the woman (Josephine) slipped into a coma. The mother had been upset about it since then.

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox and Melanie McNulty as Josephine Tucker on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 16. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Dr. Howard learned she got a spot at Gaffney, where her career could expand. She would continue working at the hospital.

Tests revealed the woman in the coma was being woken up by a brain tumor that needed to be removed. The thing that was waking her up was also killing her.

Dr. Lenox’s brother showed up again, looking for a place to stay. She was hesitant but gave him a key to her place.

Frost had a young boy as a patient who felt guilty about his sexuality and was giving himself a form of conversion therapy.

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles and Wesley Holloway as Liam Russell on a new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Maggie asked Frost if he was okay later, as he seemed distracted. Frost revealed that he was in a relationship with Ainsley as a teen, and she was in her 30s at the time. He lashed out when Maggie pushed about it being inappropriate for Ainsley to do.

Ainsley got upset with Frost when he mentioned that he was unsure about spending time with her.

The surgery went well for Josephine, and the brain tumor was removed. Toward the end of the episode, she woke up.

Later, Goodwin told Ripley he had been reinstated.

Lenox went out for drinks with her co-workers. It happened after her brother urged her to do so.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Here’s where you know Ainsley Towne from. She is the new character on Chicago Med.

Boden is returning to Chicago Fire this spring, which will be a huge treat for fans.

A Chicago P.D. star shared possible wedding dresses for Burgess. The detective gets married later this spring.

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.