Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14: Brian Tee returns to set

A new Chicago Med episode rolls out Wednesday night with someone familiar behind the camera.

Brian Tee returned to the Chicago Med set for Season 10, Episode 14.

Tee directed the new episode called Acid Test. He has been behind the cameras at Med before, directing people he used to work with.

It’s noteworthy how his former scene partner has an important storyline in this new episode.

Tee used to play Dr. Ethan Choi in the hit NBC show. As such, he shared the screen a lot with Steven Weber (he plays Dr. Dean Archer).

Choi and Archer were in the military together before working for each other in the ED. But Choi married April Sexton and is off doing other things now.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 14 synopsis

“Gaffney gets a surprise visit from a National Accreditation Board of Hospitals representative; Asher and Naomi search for the cause of a young girl’s infection; Lenox and Frost work together to save the victim of an accidental shooting,” reads the full synopsis for the February 26 Chicago Med episode.

It’s a busy night for Med, as the synopsis doesn’t mention the subplots involving Dr. Dean Archer and Dr. Mitch Ripley (played by Luke Mitchell).

Steven Weber, Brian Tee, and Marie Tredway on the Chicago Med set. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

TV promo for Chicago Med on February 26

Below is the TV promo for the new Chicago Med episode.

Dr. Archer is shown reacting to an acid trip, likely the result of treating a patient earlier in the episode.

Dr. Ripley is shown having a breakdown in his vehicle, possibly due to what the board has decided about his job.

As a reminder, Ripley was in a bar fight that led to an injured patient arriving at Med. Ripley insisted on treating that man, and it went sideways. When Sharon Goodwin found out, she recommended he be terminated. We will soon learn the outcome of that situation.

