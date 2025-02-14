Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 13: A look at the new episode

Chicago Med returns from its brief hiatus for a new winter episode.

This new episode debuts at 8/7c on Wednesday, February 19.

The Chicago Med writers have to deal with a cliffhanger from the previous installment, where Dr. Mitch Ripley had an incident.

Ripley decided to go bar-hopping (again) instead of spending time with Dr Hannah Asher. His spiral continues. And that spiral is dangerous to have around an addict (Asher) who has strived to better herself in recent years.

Upon leaving the bar, Ripley bumped into a man who wasn’t happy about it. A tussle took place, and Ripley badly beat up the man before running off.

Elsewhere, CCH Pounder joined the Chicago Med cast as a doctor trying to help Sharon Goodwin. She is trying to cope with her near-death experience from earlier in the season.

Hopefully, CCH Pounder will be around for a while, because the award-winning actress makes every show better she appears on.

Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 13 synopsis

“Lenox’s mentorship is put to the test; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy; Ripley’s self-destructive behavior continues to escalate,” reads the Chicago Med synopsis for February 19.

This new episode is called Take a Look in the Mirror. It’s likely a reference to what has been going on with Ripley.

TV promo for Chicago Med’s February 19 episode

Below is the promo for the new Chicago Med episode. As a reminder, this is Season 10, Episode 13, and it debuts on February 19.

How do you stream the Chicago Med episodes?

Previous episodes of Chicago Med are streaming on Peacock. That includes everything that has debuted over the first 10 seasons.

Watching older episodes from Season 1 showcases how much turnover the cast has seen. Many important characters who began on the show have moved on to other things.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday at 8/7c on NBC.