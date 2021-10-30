Chicago Med promo for new episode features the return of Dr. Ethan Choi

Brian Tee returns as Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

The new episode of Chicago Med is going to feature the return of Dr. Ethan Choi.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 7 will be the first time that we see actor Brian Tee playing Dr. Ethan Choi this season.

It was at the end of Season 6 that Choi was shot by one of the ED patients. Since then, he has been recovering offscreen.

By not having Choi appear on the early episodes for this season, some Chicago Med fans got worried that Brian Tee left the show.

The good news is that he is back, but the bad news is that his character still has a lot to get through before he can be the doctor he was before.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 7 synopsis

The new episode of Chicago Med is called A Square Peg In A Round Hole and it will air for the first time on Wednesday, November 3.

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released in advance. A lot of the plotlines are starting to sound very familiar, especially with Halstead investigating Cooper, Marcel and Blake working on the same patient as the last episode, and Vanessa Taylor trying to prove herself in the ED. At least we get Choi back.

“Marcel helps Blake replace a patient’s liver; Taylor tries to prove herself; Halstead continues to pursue the truth about Cooper; Choi gets closer to returning to life in the ED.”

Chicago Med TV promo for new episode

Below is the TV promo that NBC is currently running for the November 3 episode of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med cast shifts like water during Season 7

The season premiere for the show set the stage for what has been an almost complete overhaul of the Chicago Med cast. Dr. Scott and Dr. Hammer were introduced during major medical cases, and recently, Dr. Blake has been added to the fold as a transplant surgeon.

All three new characters have held their own quite well this season, bringing some new blood and fresh stories to the ED. The connection that Dr. Scott has to Chicago P.D. could also lead to some interesting crossover ideas down the road, but, for now, he gives the ED a fresh set of skills.

Seeing Dr. Ethan Choi back on the show is going to return a bit of normalcy to the Chicago Med cast for viewers who may have been overwhelmed by all of the new faces. It looks like he will get a lot of screentime as he continues through his recovery, and we are also likely to get an update on what April Sexton has been up to recently.

There is a lot of untapped potential for where Season 7 could be heading for the Chicago Med cast, and with a cast of characters and flashy personalities that could create a lot of drama, we could be looking at a really exciting fall finale before the show takes its winter hiatus.

But first, it’s time to welcome back Dr. Ethan Choi to the ED. Just how will he take the news that Dr. Dean Archer is his boss now? We shall see.

