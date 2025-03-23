Chicago Med episodes: 2025 schedule update and details

More 2025 Chicago Med episodes are ahead on the NBC schedule.

Another lengthy hiatus hit Wednesday nights, but it is nearly over.

More episodes are coming this spring, beginning with Chicago Med’s return date of Wednesday, March 26.

Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) nearly died in the most recent episode.

Ripley was spiraling but came across a woman and her daughter stuck in a well. With the help of Mouch from Chicago Fire, they were rescued, but a cave-in nearly cost Ripley his life.

Ripley was brought back (thanks to the first responders), and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) professed her love for the troubled doctor.

A redemption arc will likely continue for Ripley after a rough season for the character.

Chicago Med episodes 2025: Upcoming installments at NBC

Below is a breakdown of the upcoming Chicago Med episodes. It includes the March 26 return date and what happens during the first three weeks of April.

Over the next four weeks, NBC viewers get three new episodes of Chicago Med.

March 26: New episode.

April 2: New episode.

April 9: No new episode.

April 16: New episode.

There are 22 Chicago Med Season 10 episodes. Thus far, 15 have debuted on Wednesday nights. So, seven remain for this spring, with the season finale airing in May.

Details for the new Chicago Med episodes

“When her former patient returns to Med, Goodwin learns that time doesn’t heal all wounds. Frost and Charles treat a patient struggling with his sexuality. Lenox and Abrams work to save a woman who has been in a coma for 20 years,” reads the Chicago Med synopsis for March 26 (Poster Child).

“Charles and Archer treat a heart transplant patient who believes his new heart doesn’t want to be in his body. Lenox takes a personal day. Hannah discovers a mass on a pregnant woman’s ovary,” reads the Chicago Med synopsis for April 2 (The Book of Archer).

