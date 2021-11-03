Chicago Med cast: Who plays Astrid Meadows? Lily Harris has really famous parents

Dr. Daniel Charles has a new patient on Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 7. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast features a new character named Astrid Meadows for the next new episode.

Astrid Meadows is going to be a patient who suffers hallucinations and she is going to be an important case for the ED team to deal with.

It has been a season full of new faces for the show, so it’s easy to understand if Chicago Med fans have become a bit overwhelmed.

Recently, actress Sarah Rafferty joined the Chicago Med cast as Dr. Pamela Blake. She has already had some important storylines as a transplant surgeon who works upstairs at the hospital.

And Rafferty joined the two new primary cast members who have been featured since the season premiere. Guy Lockard and Kristen Hager play Dr. Scott and Dr. Hammer, each of whom has been provided with a deep backstory.

Who plays Astrid Meadows on the Chicago Med cast?

Actress Lily Harris is going to guest star as patient Astrid Meadows during the November 3 episode of Chicago Med. This episode is also going to feature the return of Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 7 is will mark the professional acting debut for Harris, and even though we haven’t seen her on the small screen before, she might seem familiar due to her parents.

Who is Lily Harris and who are her parents?

Lily Harris is the daughter of actress Amy Madigan and actor Ed Harris. She recently graduated from the American Conservatory Theater’s MFA Acting program and now she is ready to make her television debut.

Amy Madigan played Kevin Costner’s wife in Field of Dreams, she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the 1985 film Twice in a Lifetime, she played Chanice in Uncle Buck, and she was on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Katharine Wyatt.

Ed Harris played Flight Director Gene Kranz in Apollo 13, he was the man behind the camera (Christof) in The Truman Show, he is the Man in Black on HBO’s Westworld, and he also played Bud Brigman in The Abyss.

Four times, Ed Harris has been nominated for an Oscar, including Best Actor for Pollock from 2000.

Those are just some of the roles that Ed Harris and Amy Madigan are known for over the years, so Lily Harris definitely has some big shoes to fill when it comes to working in the industry. Maybe her role as Astrid Meadows will be a springboard and years from now, Chicago Med fans will be able to point to Season 7, Episode 7 when she made her debut.

As a reminder, Lily Harris’ episode of Chicago Med will air for the first time on Wednesday, November 3, and it is called A Square Peg In A Round Hole.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.