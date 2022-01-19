Chicago Med cast: Major character returns during new episode

Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer and Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead on Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 12. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast is going to welcome back one of its original characters during Season 7, Episode 12.

The January 19 episode of Chicago Med features actor Brian Tee, who plays Dr. Ethan Choi on the hit NBC drama.

It’s going to be good to see the character finally return in a full-time capacity, with the added bonus that Choi now has a lot of material to delve into during the upcoming Season 7 episodes.

His return episode is a big one, with the TV promo hinting at a mini crossover between Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.

What happened to Dr. Choi on Chicago Med?

Toward the end of Season 6, Dr. Dean Archer (played by Steven Weber) performed surgery on a patient after causing him to lose consciousness so that he could make the medical decisions for the patient.

That patient had been convinced that they were in a simulation and that the Med staff was trying to manipulate him. When he woke up to find that surgery had been performed on him without his consent, he was pretty displeased. The patient then waited for Archer on the parking level, prepared to use the gun he was carrying. Choi got between Archer and the patient and was shot for his troubles.

Archer ended up being the one to save Choi with an intense surgery, leading to Sharon promoting him to the head of the ED while Choi was out. And this was all after Choi had been preparing to fire Archer, so that could be addressed again at a later date.

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi on a new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Brian Tee on the Chicago Med cast in Season 7

Earlier in Season 7, Choi tried to return to work, but he overextended himself trying to save a patient, leading to another injury and an extended surgery. He has been out since then, but will now return for the January 19 episode of Chicago Med.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

“He’s going to have a very moving story with Dr. Charles in Episode 12,” Chicago Med showrunner Diane Frolov said about this particular return of Dr. Choi.

“We’re gonna see him again in Episode 12,” Frolov elaborated before saying, “He’s still in recovery, and then he will come back a little bit later in the season.”

This sounds like we are going to get a one-off with actor Brian Tee returning to the Chicago Med cast for Season 7, Episode 12, and that he will then return again a bit later in the spring as a full-time character.

On the Chicago Med episode schedule for Winter 2022, there is a big hiatus coming after Episode 12, so it’s possible that he may be back as soon as Episode 13 if it works out in the story writing.

No matter how many episodes Brian Tee plays Dr. Ethan Choi in the back end of Season 7, Chicago Med fans who have enjoyed watching the character on the show for years should definitely make sure to tune in for the January 19 installment.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.