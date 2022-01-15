Chicago Med TV promo for Season 7, Episode 12 hints at a mini crossover with Chicago Fire

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and Guy Lockard as Dr. Dylan Scott on a dramatic new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 12 debuts on Wednesday night and this is clearly an “event” episode before the show goes on a long winter hiatus.

In the new Chicago Med TV promo, there is even a hint at a mini-crossover taking place with Chicago Fire as we see one of the firefighters from Station 51 make an appearance.

On the last episode of Chicago Med, Dr. Marcel and Dr. Blake had a famous patient who needed a liver transplant. That storyline was not fully resolved and the surgery is a big plot point for this new episode.

Called What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You, this new episode is going to air for the first time on Wednesday, January 19.

Full Chicago Med synopsis for Season 7, Episode 12

“Will and Stevie get stuck in the middle of a marital face-off. Dr. Blake’s entire surgical team mysteriously collapses during a liver transplant. Charles encourages Ethan to reconcile with his father,” reads the full synopsis for the January 19 episode of Chicago Med.

Yes, hidden in the text, and not actually making an appearance in the TV promo, is Dr. Ethan Choi. He finally returns, again, after going through another surgery in his recovery.

Chicago Med TV promo for What You Don’t Know Can’t Hurt You

NBC has definitely ramped up the drama in the TV promo for the new Chicago Med episode and it appears that a lot of people are going to be in danger. Will everyone get saved before the show takes a long winter hiatus? We will have to tune in to make sure.

Some more news and notes for Chicago Med

As we alluded to above, another long One Chicago hiatus is coming up after the new episodes air on January 19. That’s going to be a rough time for fans of the three shows, especially since the holiday hiatus just ended.

Here is a look at the full Winter 2022 schedule for One Chicago, including which nights the Winter Olympics will be taking over televisions all across the country.

The good news is that there are early rumors about some exciting stories that will be presented on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. this spring. The problem is that we will all have to deal with this long winter hiatus until the new episodes start airing again.

For anyone who needs to catch up on any of the three shows and/or rewatch episodes from this season, they are all currently streaming online through Paramount+.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.