Chicago Med actress Kristen Hager shares new pregnancy photo

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer during Chicago Med Season 7. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med brought on actress Kristen Hager to play the role of Dr. Stevie Hammer during Season 7.

Hammer first showed up in the ED for Season 7, Episode 1, when Chicago Med fans also found out that she knew Dr. Will Halstead from back in their school days.

There was also a tense subplot between Hammer and her mother. It turned out that her mother was dealing with some things and had chosen to live on the street. It was something Hammer was trying very hard to help her with.

As Hammer appeared in more episodes, it seemed like the writers were setting it up for her to have a relationship with Halstead. But that shifted in a big way when it was revealed that she would try to work things out with her husband (who turned out not to be an ex-husband after all).

The reason that the writing shifted was that Kristen Hager decided to leave the Chicago Med cast. It was a mysterious exit, but her recent social media activity points to a pretty good reason.

Kristen Hager shares new pregnancy photo online

Taking to her Instagram account, Kristen Hager posted a new image that shows off her baby belly. The only caption with the image was an emoji sticking its tongue out.

Kristen Hager is married to actor Matt Jones, who was seen as Baxter on the sitcom Mom, Badger on Breaking Bad, and Agent Ned Dorneget on NCIS. Recently, Jones has been playing Douglas on Bob Hearts Abishola.

To view prior episodes of Chicago Med that starred Hager, fans can stream them on Paramount. The door was left open for her to return to the show at a later date, but, for now, the show has moved on with an actress returning to the Chicago Med cast.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.