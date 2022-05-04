Chicago Med cast: What happened to Dr. Stevie Hammer?

Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer on the Chicago Med Season 7 cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Med cast added actress Kristen Hager to the show at the beginning of Season 7.

Hager appeared as Dr. Stevie Hammer for a while, and it seemed like the writing was steering Hammer toward a relationship with Dr. Will Halstead (played by Nick Gehlfuss).

A relationship between Hammer and Halstead never really happened, with the writers forced to go in a different direction based on circumstances.

And now, Dr. Hammer is just gone from the show, replaced by Dr. Hannah Asher, as actress Jessy Schram returned to the Chicago Med cast after an extended absence.

What happened to Dr. Stevie Hammer on Chicago Med?

Dr. Stevie Hammer left Chicago Med to move back to Detroit and try to reconnect with her husband. They had been in the process of divorcing but decided to make another attempt at keeping the relationship alive.

However, behind the scenes, actress Kristen Hager decided to leave Chicago Med. This was a primary reason that the situation between Hammer and her mother was wrapped in one big episode and why the relationship between Hammer and Halstead never got off the ground.

The door has been left open for Hager to return to the show at a later date, but, for now, she is no longer a part of the Chicago Med cast. And any fans of the show who weren’t paying close attention may not even realize that she is likely gone for good.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays 8/7c on NBC.