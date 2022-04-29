Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 20 synopsis revealed

Jessy Schram is back as Dr. Hannah Asher on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 20 will be the next installment of the NBC drama, but it won’t arrive until after the current hiatus ends.

All three One Chicago shows are on one final hiatus before the final episodes of Spring 2022 start rolling out in mid-May.

It’s not always easy for fans of the hit NBC dramas to deal with a hiatus this deep into the season, but sometimes it is necessary when there are only 22 episodes ordered for the year.

The good news is that it looks like there are some really intriguing episodes left for Chicago Med Season 7, beginning on Wednesday, May 11, when the shows finally start airing new content again.

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 20 synopsis

The full synopsis for the new episode of Chicago Med called End of the Day, Anything Can Happen reads: “Dylan helps the daughter of a mob boss. A grandmother comes to Med desperate to save her grandson. Ethan struggles with some shocking news about his father. Will and Vanessa care for Maggie’s high school classmate.”

As a reminder, this new episode of Chicago Med will debut for the first time at 8/7c on Wednesday, May 11.

This new episode will also begin setting the stage for the big One Chicago season finale date on the calendar.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Some huge news just came out about Jesse Spencer on the Chicago Fire cast. Spencer played Matthew Casey for more than nine seasons but left the show in the fall. There had previously been a lot of questions about whether or not Jesse would return to the show. Fans should check out the article above for the answers to those questions.

We are also getting much closer to the big Chicago Fire wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. It should be a big moment for the show, and it will be interesting to see if the writers let it all take place without any added drama.

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. return from the spring hiatus on May 11, so make sure and tune in for more new content at 9/8c and 10/9c that Wednesday evening.

The hiatus provides a bit of time to catch up or re-watch earlier episodes from Chicago Med Season 7, and they are all available for streaming on Peacock. That also includes episodes from earlier seasons.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.