Chicago Fire spoilers: When does Sam Carver return?

Recent Chicago Fire episodes have been without Firefighter Sam Carver.

The troubled character reached a breaking point as he tried to deal with a drinking problem.

Carver had been attending meetings and was still dealing with emotions for Paramedic Violet Mikami.

The couple had a rough breakup last season, and Carver left Firehouse 51. He returned with a girlfriend from Texas.

Carver continued to spiral this season, revealing that if he didn’t stay busy, he wanted to drink.

He approached Lieutenant Stella Kidd about his problems and requested time off. He also assured her he had never had a drink while on shift.

Kidd helped get Carver into rehab, and she later broke the news to Violet, who has missed Carver every minute of his absence.

When does Jake Lockett return to the Chicago Fire cast?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, actor Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) was doing press for the hit NBC show. This pointed toward a return later in the current season.

Now we have a concrete answer for Chicago Fire fans.

Jake Lockett returns as Sam Carver for Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18.

A dramatic new episode features the return of Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden. Walker played Chief Boden for the first 12 years of the show, but the character got promoted within the Chicago Fire Department.

Boden returns for the upcoming episode that also features Carver.

Below is an image of the dramatic new episode. We can see Carver carrying a ladder to help on a call.

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver on Chicago Fire’s April 16 episode. Pic credit: Peter Gordon/NBCUniversal

Details on Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 18

“Deputy Commissioner Boden returns to Firehouse 51 to investigate a disastrous firefight and the surrounding mystery that left one of their own in peril,” reads the full synopsis for the new Chicago Fire episode.

Below is a TV promo NBC has been running for the April 16 episode. It’s called Post-Mortem, and fans should prepare for an intense night.

We will also see a lot from Carver as he finally returns.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago P.D. Season 12 has wrapped. The hit drama has filmed its intriguing season finale and is ready for a big wedding.

Details about the Chicago Med season finale were released. The showrunner teased fans with shocking news about what will happen during the final Season 10 episode.

Each show has five new episodes left on the calendar for this spring.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.