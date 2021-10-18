Chicago Fire sneak peeks for Two Hundred: Casey’s last call and baby time for Cruz?

Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, Taylor Kinney, and Derek Haas celebrate Chicago Fire’s 200th episode. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire sneak peeks have been posted online for fans of the show who cannot wait for the new episode to air on Wednesday night.

This new episode is going to be Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5 and it marks the 200th installment of the series.

An article featuring early photos for the episode called Two Hundred is linked here, and it gives a behind-the-scenes look at the celebration that took place on set.

A TV promo was also released for what looks to be a really important episode. It all sets the stage for what is being teased as possibly the last episode where Jesse Spencer plays Matthew Casey.

As a reminder, during the last episode of Chicago Fire, Casey found out that the sons of Andy Darden are not doing well in Oregon and that he might need to move there to take care of them.

Chicago Fire sneak peeks for Season 10, Episode 5

Below are two sneak peeks that were posted on Twitter for the upcoming episode of the show. The episode called Two Hundred will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 20 at 9/8c on NBC.

The first sneak peek has Firehouse 51 in action during what Severide hinted might be the final call that he gets to make with Casey. We hope that’s not the case, but the car accident that they respond to looks really bad.

And the second Chicago Fire sneak peek for Two Hundred features firefighter Joe Cruz rushing home to chat with his wife Chloe about their upcoming baby. He is nervous because the firehouse has had a bad track record when it comes to the birth of kids.

Regarding that baby, we have a theory about what Cruz will name him.

Is Casey leaving Chicago Fire or not?

The writers of Chicago Fire are definitely building up the drama when it comes to what will or won’t happen with firefighter Matthew Casey.

We are certainly worried that the show has written itself into a corner and that this is a way to free up a spot at Firehouse 51 so that Stella Kidd can stick around with Kelly Severide.

At the same time, it just doesn’t make sense for Sylvie Brett to finally find happiness with Casey only to have it ripped away again. Since she is now running a fresh paramedic program, it isn’t likely that she would drop it all to go to Oregon with Casey.

Make sure to tune in on the night of Wednesday, October 20 to see what the next chapter holds for Casey and if actor Jesse Spencer is going to be around for a while.

