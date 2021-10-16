Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5 promo and synopsis: Episode 200 to be memorable

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey on the 200th episode of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5 TV promo definitely hints at some big moments taking place on the show.

And the last episode of the show definitely hinted at Jesse Spencer leaving the Chicago Fire cast.

The character of Lieutenant Matthew Casey has been an important one since the first episode of the series, so having him leave during Chicago Fire Episode No. 200 would be pretty heartbreaking for a lot of fans.

The good news is that the photos that NBC released for Episode No. 200 do feature Casey in an important way, but that could also simply be a way to show off his skills during one final call at Firehouse 51.

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that NBC has released for the Chicago Fire episode called Two Hundred. The title doesn’t give away any real hints, with it set to air for the first time on Wednesday, October 20 at 9/8c. Reading just the synopsis, though, has us a tad worried.

“Casey makes a life-altering decision; Gallo, Ritter and Violet agree to an interview and photo shoot; Brett and Mouch launch the paramedic program; Cruz comes closer to fatherhood.” Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Chicago Fire TV promo for Two Hundred (S10, Ep5)

NBC is currently running the Chicago Fire TV promo that is shared below. It’s a short one, but it features an interesting montage of people he has worked with over the years, including Will Halstead from Chicago Med (played by Nick Gehlfuss), Antonio Dawson from Chicago P.D. (played by Jon Seda), and all of the current people at Firehouse 51.

Does Matt leave Chicago Fire?

We will all have to tune in together to watch Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5, and find out if Matt leaves One Chicago.

There are a lot of stories left to tell with this character and those around him, so hopefully, this isn’t really going to be the last time that we see Matthew Casey taking a call at Firehouse 51.

It just wouldn’t seem right if Kelly Severide were to get married without Casey standing up there next to him. Plus, with the relationship that he has with Sylvie Brett finally getting off the ground, it would be terrible to see it end before they could really be happy together.

As a reminder, the fateful episode that the showrunner has already called “life-changing” is going to air for the first time on Wednesday, October 20. And this is one episode that everyone is going to watch live because no matter what the outcome is going to be, Chicago Fire fans will be talking about it on social media.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.