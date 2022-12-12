Chicago Fire showrunner teases what happens after that explosion

Miranda Rae Mayo plays Stella Kidd on the Chicago Fire Season 11 cast. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire threatened to kill off Stella Kidd with that explosion at the end of the fall finale, and the writers left fans with a huge cliffhanger.

Kidd and Sam Carver were trying to save Detective Pryma when the grenade that had been lodged in his leg went off, blowing out the windows of the house and leaving everyone shocked.

When the show returns in January 2023, we will all find out what happened in that house and if any of the four people caught in the explosion end up surviving.

Co-showrunner Derek Haas was asked about that winter premiere and whether or not Stella died as a result of the Chicago Fire fall finale.

“That is a big, big question when Episode 10 comes back: Did anyone survive this?” Haas told NBC Insider.

“Severide’s ‘gonna rush right into the building, stepping over debris and into the fog, and we’re ‘gonna be right there with him as we try to figure out if anyone survived. But the ramifications of this are ‘gonna hang over the second half of the season,” Haas went on to elaborate.

As it has been explained by Haas, One Chicago won’t be undergoing a time jump with this show when the return date hits on Wednesday, January 4. We are going to go right back to that house where the explosion took place and learn what happened.

There are a lot of directions that the show could go based on what takes place, especially if Kelly Severide starts feeling guilty about getting involved in that case again, which led to his wife being injured or killed.

Many more episodes of the One Chicago shows

The great news for fans is that there are going to be more episodes of the Chicago shows at the back end of the season than what has already debuted in the fall. So far, each show has only aired nine episodes, so a lot of new content is still left to debut.

Coming up soon, a new member of the Chicago Fire cast will be introduced, with a recognizable actress already filming scenes for episodes that will air later in Season 11.

A new person also joined the Chicago Med cast, with a lot of screen time coming up for them after Brian Tee (he played Dr. Ethan Choi) left the show during the fall finale.

As a reminder, the Chicago Fire Season 11 return date will arrive on Wednesday, January 4.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.