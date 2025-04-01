Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 17: A look at the next new episode before a brief hiatus

A new episode of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday night before the show takes another brief hiatus.

Last time on Chicago Fire, Chief Dom Pascal spiraled after losing his wife to a car accident.

Pascal seemed destined to burn out while investigating the crash and took out his frustrations on the folks at Firehouse 51.

But the firehouse stood behind its chief and showed up uninvited at Monica Pascal’s service, showing their new chief they now considered him part of the family.

Pascal also revealed that Jack Damon would be pulled from the floater pool to take the spot vacated by Sam Carver. Damon is the younger brother of Kelly Severide, and Carver is in rehab to deal with a drinking problem.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Truck 81 is whole again, with Stella Kidd leading the way as the final episodes of Chicago Fire Season 13 arrive.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 17 synopsis

“Kidd connects with a troubled teen interested in Girls on Fire; Cruz, Capp, and Tony eagerly wait to try out Squad’s new saw; Violet and Novak are stumped by a bodybuilder who passed out at the gym,” reads the full synopsis for the April 2 episode of Chicago Fire.

TV promo for the Chicago Fire episode on April 2

Below is the TV promo running on NBC. It shows a brief snippet from the episode as Violet and Novak deal with two mysterious cases.

We don’t see the other subplots referenced. Is Pascal ready to lead the team again? Will we get to see Damon working with Truck again? Tune in to find out.

A quick hiatus for the One Chicago shows

Repeat Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. episodes are scheduled for Wednesday, April 9. It means another brief hiatus for the shows despite only recently returning with new content.

NBC has already advertised that the shows return with new episodes on Wednesday, April 16.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Jake Lockett teased Sam Carver’s return. This could yield some interesting storylines during the final episodes of the season.

Eamonn Walker returns (soon) as Wallace Boden. He played Chief Boden for the first 12 seasons of Chicago Fire and is about to give fans a huge treat.

Season 13 of Chicago Fire has 22 episodes. This shows how close the season finale is. We are also getting very close to another long summer hiatus.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.