Chicago Fire return date: When do One Chicago shows return?

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. returned to television with a lot of momentum and viewer interest.

Fans had been waiting a long time to find out what was going on with the casts of their favorite Chicago-based shows.

The first two episodes for each program contained a lot of excitement, quite a few new faces, and the drama that has become so familiar from the Wednesday night programs.

Unfortunately, the shows have been taken off the NBC schedule after just two weeks, clearing the way for holiday programming as the winter hiatus begins.

Fear not, though, as they will all eventually return, even if it may seem like a huge break between Episode 2 and Episode 3.

When is Chicago Fire return date?

Brace yourselves if you don’t already know when the One Chicago shows are returning to NBC with new episodes.

The Chicago Fire return date is Wednesday, January 6, meaning it will be roughly six more weeks until we all find out what is going on with the new-look casts.

That’s a long time to wait to find out what the future holds for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer). At the same time, it might just be long enough for us to get over that scene from Season 9, Episode 2, where many of us were yelling at the television screen.

January 6 will also serve as the return date for Chicago Med and Chicago P.D., with the trio of shows working on getting new episodes ready for the winter and spring months.

While we are all waiting around, it provides a lot of time to re-watch the first two episodes of the season for each show. It also allows enough time to watch episodes from past seasons either online or through the OnDemand feature.

One Chicago news from fall 2020

It was recently revealed that the Chicago shows are bringing more viewers to NBC than any other network on Wednesday nights. In fact, Chicago Med set the mark as the most-watched drama since an episode of Blue Bloods aired back on May 1. That’s really impressive.

Chicago Fire is right behind that number, consistently winning its own time slot each Wednesday night in terms of overall viewership numbers.

During the first two episodes of Season 9, we already saw someone leave the Chicago Fire cast and someone else become the new partner for Brett. Now, we have to look forward to future episodes and more scenes involving Brett and Gianna Mackey (Adriyan Rae).

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesday nights beginning at 8/7c on NBC.