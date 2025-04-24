Chicago Fire recap: Renewed feelings, a diagnosis, and a mystery

The paramedics were back for a new episode of Chicago Fire.

Last week, Lizzy Novak and Violet Mikami were out, with the duo rotating through a different house.

It meant that Violet didn’t get to see Sam Carver when he returned from rehab.

Carver and Violet hugged as they arrived for their shifts this week.

Kelly Severide visited Jack Damon at the hospital. It was revealed that Damon should be healthy within a few weeks, save for potential lung issues.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Damon was worried that the fire from the previous episode had permanently damaged his lungs. He was told later to expect a full recovery.

Severide also dropped the information that Stella Kidd was out for the shift.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 19 recap

Novak spent much of the episode trying to find a new place to live.

The young girl who stopped by the station to visit Kidd stopped in again. She revealed that 10 years prior, Kidd had saved her from a house fire.

The kid insinuated that her sister may have started that fire. Enter Fire Cop, as Severide began investigating the old fire. It meant Van Meter from OFI got to have some scenes.

Violet and Novak were called to a home where someone had already performed paramedic steps on them. But that prior paramedic had fled the scene, leaving Violet and Novak in a tough spot.

It turned out that someone was passing his number around to help in medical situations for people without insurance (not a real paramedic). Novak and Carver called him out later in the episode and told him to stop. This has the makings of something that could resurface later.

Fire Cop and Van Meter investigate

Severide dropped by OFI and learned that Van Meter investigated the house fire from 10 years back. It seemed to hint that there was no arson involved. So why did the young girl lie about her sister? We don’t know yet.

Below are some additional focus points from the new Chicago Fire episode.

Novak moved in with Darren Ritter.

Damon was released from the hospital.

Novak made dinner for Damon at her new place.

Chief Pascal recommended Mouch for an advanced training course.

Natalie (the young girl) stopped by Firehouse 51 again and left a photo for Kidd. This mystery will likely yield more.

The chief’s test is in three weeks for Christopher Herrmann. Timed perfectly for the Chicago Fire season finale.

Violet still has feelings for Carver.

More news and notes from One Chicago shows

Chicago Fire is saying goodbye to two series regulars. Two characters aren’t returning for Chicago Fire Season 14.

Yaya DaCosta addressed a possible return to Chicago Med. She used to play Nurse April Sexton on the hit show.

Chicago Med honored Michael Waxman. The recent episode paid tribute to someone who worked on the show for years.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.