Chicago Fire recap: A big shakeup in personnel at Firehouse 51, Violet gets suspended, and Damon faces Severide

Chicago Fire delivered a dramatic new episode on Wednesday night that saw a big shakeup at Firehouse 51.

When we last saw the firefighters of One Chicago, Chief Dom Pascal had dismissed Jack Damon. Kelly Severide’s younger brother had burned his bridge with Lieutenant Stella Kidd.

Pascal was very adamant that Kidd needed to fill the open spot on Truck 81 quickly. Kidd’s first choice was Kylie Estevez, who went from being a Girls on Fire recruit to a full-time firefighter.

Estevez turned down Kidd’s offer, feeling she needed to step out of Kidd’s shadow and pave her path. Kidd understood but was frustrated that her top choice wouldn’t come through. Pascal was not pleased. He gave Kidd an ultimatum of filling the spot before the shift ended.

Christopher Herrmann saw what was happening and had an idea to help Firehouse 51. A side note: Herrmann’s thought process would lend itself well to being a chief if he ever passes those advancement tests.

The episode was coming to an end without a solution for Kidd, but Herrmann had the answer for her at Molly’s.

A shakeup at Firehouse 51 on Chicago Fire

Herrmann let Kidd have Darren Ritter as the fourth person on Truck 81. Ritter joins Kidd, Sam Carver, and Mouch as the new team.

Engine 51, which Herrmann runs, had to replace Ritter, but he had the perfect solution. Herrmann brought on Kylie Estevez to help as needed. She was keen on that idea because it meant a return to Firehouse 51, and she could also work under someone other than Kidd.

More plot points from Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 4

Several other important plot points surfaced during the new Chicago Fire episode.

Violet Mikami nearly lost her job for performing a C-section in the field. She saved the baby but had to argue her case in front of the medical board.

Mikami was suspended and assigned to desk work. She later learned that Paramedic Field Chief Danya Robinson was on her side. She was the one who didn’t like Chief Wallace Boden.

Pascal called in a favor to help save Mikami’s job, showing he would do anything to protect his team (much like Boden used to do). He succeeded.

Mikami and Carver broke through their tension and agreed to be friends. Stay tuned to see how long that lasts, as feelings between them have lingered.

Severide went to the station where Damon was filling in and argued his case to the chief. It got Damon a full-time position, and Damon later showed up at Sereride’s place to apologize. They buried the hatchet.

Tonight’s episode of Chicago Fire was fantastic. Glad that Violet didn’t loose her job. Ritter is going to Truck and Kylie is going to Engine. Looking forward to watching next week’s episode. @NBCOneChicago #ChicagoFire #Stellaride ❤️🏙️🚒😍 pic.twitter.com/MVGOfM0Exb — Karina Vergara (@karinavergarap) October 17, 2024

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.