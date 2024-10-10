Chicago Fire spoilers: The chief shockingly gets rid of someone

Chicago Fire came through on their huge teaser as someone was dismissed from Firehouse 51 on Wednesday night.

At the end of the second episode of the season, NBC ran a promo suggesting someone would go down on a call (it ended up being Ritter), and someone would get removed from their job. They even hinted at a big Severide exit.

The show has a long history of sidestepping plot points like that, but that wasn’t the case with the third episode.

Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 3 debuted on October 9 and was named All Kinds of Crazy, perfectly describing the night drama.

The drama surrounding the triangle of Stella Kidd, Kelly Severide, and Jack Damon came to a head.

What has been left behind is further proof that the new chief isn’t going to let any shenanigans play out in his firehouse.

What happened during the new Chicago Fire episode?

Kidd went to Chief Dom Pascal after she learned that Damon had lied to her. She no longer felt that Damon was a good fit on Truck 81.

Pascal had already discussed his worry about turnover on Truck, and Kidd stated that she felt they now had a good team.

Now Kidd was telling Pascal that she felt Damon should return to the floater pool, which made Pascal doubt her leadership. Suddenly, Kidd was getting caught in the crossfire.

Damon later met with Pascal, pushing Kidd under the bus, claiming her orders weren’t always clear, and questioning her role as a leader.

Pascal is also shown speaking to Mouch about staying “ready” if a lieutenant spot opens up. He seemed to allude that Kidd might be the one heading out.

Who left Chicago Fire on the new episode?

Mouch stepped up for his friend, going to Pascal’s house to argue in favor of Kidd and to show how good she had been on the job. Pascal seems to see the light about Kidd’s skills.

Pascal reviewed everything and sent Damon packing. Damon returned to the floater pool, opening a spot at Firehouse 51 (again).

Damon was pretty upset about everything and blamed Severide for it on the way out. He even called Severide “Benny” to insinuate he was just like their father.

The reality is that everything Damon was upset about was his fault. He had been slow to follow orders, dishonest with his superiors, and unwilling to accept responsibility.

But could Damon’s parting comments stick with Severide? Stay tuned to find out.

