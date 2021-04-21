Chicago Fire new episode leads One Chicago before a week off

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett and Hanako Greensmith as Violet are featured on a new episode of Chicago Fire. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

A new episode of Chicago Fire airs on Wednesday night that could impact the future of one of the main characters. Thus it becomes a really important moment for the One Chicago lineup this week.

New episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. are also on the NBC schedule, with each show providing a dramatic television promo of what’s coming up. Fans of the Chicago-based shows should definitely be tuning in to watch these installments live.

The season finales for all three shows take place in May, but before that happens, there are some important stories that need to be addressed and/or wrapped up. Each of the three NBC dramas has something that has to be addressed, and a lot of it will be touched upon during the April 21 episodes.

Below is a breakdown of what each of the One Chicago shows will be dealing with during the April 21 episodes on NBC. It underscores how important it will be for viewers to not miss this new content, as there are plot points that have been building for a while now.

New Chicago Med episode – Season 6, Episode 12

On the last episode of Chicago Med, April Sexton administered medication without a doctor’s approval, putting her job at risk. We also got to see Natalie and Crockett express their true feelings (a lot of love) for each other.

A TV promo for the new episode of Chicago Med shows that Dr. Choi and Dr. Avery are going to be called out to an emergency. It also hints at a small crossover with Chicago Fire, as cast members from that show are going to aid in the rescue.

New Chicago Fire episode – Season 9, Episode 12

At Firehouse 51, following an episode that had new paramedic, Violet Mirami, and Sylvie Brett investigating a mysterious note, the crew is back for a brand new episode called Natural Born Firefighter on April 21.

This new episode of Chicago Fire has two primary focuses. In the Chicago Fire TV promo, we see Matthew Casey seeing a specialist about his injury. It hints at some bad news coming, and Brett is there for support.

The episode is also going to focus on Mouch making a big save and a mystery man helping to save his neighbors from a fire. It’s going to be an interesting story, but most likely a backdrop to what is taking place with Casey. Will his injury force him to give up being a firefighter?

New Chicago P.D. episode – Season 8, Episode 12

The night at One Chicago comes to an end with a new episode of Chicago P.D. called Due Process. A new case is going to force Voight to possibly revert to some old patterns, especially as he is pushed hard by his new boss to solve it quickly. This means we get to see more of Nicole Air Parker playing Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., Detective Hailey Upton dealt with a case that really hit home for her. She helped to rescue a young girl that had been kidnapped, forcing Hailey to also confront the childhood traumas that she went through. Though it started out as a rough episode for her relationship with Jay Halstead, it served as a breakthrough for them and now the couple is on extremely strong footing.

It’s going to be a busy night with the One Chicago shows on April 21, but enjoy the episodes, because NBC will be airing repeat content on April 28 before heading into the final month of the current seasons. Buckle up, because we are heading toward some exciting season finales.

A few small spoilers about the rest of Chicago Fire Season 9 have also been released.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.