Chicago P.D. Due Process: Season 8, Episode 12 gets a TV promo

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, and Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton on the Chicago P.D. cast Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

The new Chicago P.D. episode called Due Process appears to have Voight at the center of it and that should be a welcome development for fans of the show.

Many of the recent episodes of Chicago P.D. have focused on specific members of Intelligence or on their relationships, but this particular episode looks to give Sergeant Hank Voight the stage again.

A new TV promo for Chicago P.D. Season 8, Episode 12 is airing on NBC and it is shared below. In it, we see Voight tasked with going after a serial killer and bringing him to justice quickly. It looks like we are also going to see a lot of Nicole Air Parker playing Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller.

On the last episode of Chicago P.D., Hailey Upton worked hard to track down a missing girl and her father. Upton took the case very personally, as it forced her to face some of her old childhood traumas. She saved the day, and the episode ended with her taking a step forward in her relationship with Jay Halstead

Two episodes ago, the show dealt with Adam Ruzek trying to solve the abduction of his father. It led to some uncomfortable situations for Ruzek, who learned that his father was on the take. Voight worked to bury what Ruzek’s father had done when they were able to solve the case through other leads. It showed that Voight is indeed still capable of crossing that line.

TV promo for Chicago P.D. episode Due Process

“The team pursues a crafty serial rapist; Sgt. Voight finds himself resisting some old, familiar tendencies in his quest for justice,” reads the synopsis for the new episode of Chicago P.D.

Below is the full promo for the new Chicago P.D. episode that will air for the first time on Wednesday, April 21. So…what is Voight willing to do this time? Will the old Chicago P.D. cage make an appearance on the episode?

Chicago P.D. Season 9 coming this Fall

We are getting very close to the Chicago P.D. season finale, which means that is when the long summer hiatus begins again. This season has been a lot shorter than normal due to filming restrictions during the pandemic, but the good news is that NBC has already ordered more episodes of the show.

Chicago P.D. Season 9, along with Chicago Fire Season 10 and Chicago Med Season 7, has already been ordered for the Fall of 2021.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.