Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 11: Violet and Brett investigate a case

A promo for Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 11 points to Violet Mikami and Sylvie Brett conducting an investigation of their own. It’s a very familiar storyline, but we usually see Matthew Casey and Kelly Severide doing this type of stuff.

Violet is back on the Chicago Fire cast as an important character following the exit of Gianna Mackey. Actress Adriyan Rae decided to leave Chicago Fire, which meant that the writers had to figure out a way for Mackey to move on. She got a job at another station, clearing the way for Violet to come back on the show.

It has already been interesting to see the dynamic between Violet and Blake Gallo (they used to date) as she started partnering up with Brett. And on the new episode, Violet and Brett are getting a central storyline as they try to solve a mystery that takes place on one of their calls.

Will Violet and Brett be as good at these investigations as Severide and Casey usually are? We will all have to tune in to find that out on the new episode called A Couple Hundred Degrees that debuts for the first time on Wednesday, April 7.

Chicago Fire Season 9, Episode 11 synopsis

The official synopsis that has been revealed by NBC for the episode called A Couple Hundred Degrees is shared below.

“A new recruit with ties to the CFD tests Severide’s patience; Violet receives a mysterious note that sends her and Brett on a hunt for the person who wrote it.”

Chicago Fire A Couple Hundred Degrees TV promo

Below is the TV promo that NBC is airing for the new episode. In it, we learn more about the case that Violet and Brett are going to be working on. It certainly raises some interesting questions that are likely to be answered before the hour is up.

A special night of One Chicago episodes

The new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. were all directed by women. That makes it a momentous night for the One Chicago shows on April 7 and another reason for fans to make sure to watch all three shows live.

The night begins with a new episode of Chicago Med, where we see that the job of April Sexton could be at risk again. She is going to go against protocol when it comes to dealing with a sick patient in the ED.

One Chicago comes to a close on Wednesday night with a dramatic episode of Chicago P.D. that forces Upton to confront her own childhood traumas.

