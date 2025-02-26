Chicago Fire episode images tease big day for Herrmann

The new Chicago Fire episode has some images that tease an intriguing storyline for Firefighter Christopher Herrmann.

This new episode is slated to debut on Wednesday, February 26.

The latest installment is called Bar Time, and it will presumably further flesh out the storyline about Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) considering retirement.

That was shocking information that Randy “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte) stumbled upon during the previous episode.

In a key scene, Herrmann appeared more concerned with creating the perfect drink at Molly’s than becoming the new chief at Firehouse 51.

Subscribe to our One Chicago newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Herrmann also spoke about franchising Molly’s, which would keep him busy after leaving the Chicago Fire Department. But just how soon would he leave the CFD?

Intriguing images from Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14

Some key press images were released for the February 26 episode of Chicago Fire.

This is Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14, called Bar Time.

In this first image, Herrmann works alone at a desk. But that’s no ordinary desk. That’s the desk of Chief Dom Pascal (Dermot Mulroney).

Why is Herrmann at this desk? He appears to be doing paperwork, possibly because he is filling in for the chief.

Could a taste of being in charge renew Herrmann’s energy to get promoted again within the CFD?

Herrmann is hard at work during Chicago Fire Season 13, Episode 14. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Next is an image with Mouch in the chief’s office and Cruz trailing behind him. The duo is there to speak with the man in charge, and it appears that Herrmann is that person on Wednesday night.

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz and Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

In this next image, Herrmann and Mouch discuss something in the chief’s office. It appears to be an important conversation topic.

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland and David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann during February 26 Chicago Fire episode. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

Chicago Fire fans must tune in on Wednesday night to find out what’s up with Herrmann at Firehouse 51. As a reminder, this new episode debuts on February 26.

More news from the One Chicago shows

Chicago Med star Luke Mitchell is now a father. His wife recently gave birth. The couple originally met on the set of the Australian soap opera where they worked.

Jon Seda teased a return to Chicago P.D. He used to play Detective Antonio Dawson but has been working on other projects for the past few years.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.