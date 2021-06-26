Chicago Fire cast news for Season 10 revealed about Hanako Greensmith

Chicago Fire Season 10 will feature a lot more of Violet. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

The Chicago Fire cast is going to feature medic Violet Mikami more often in Season 10. According to a new report about the show, actress Hanako Greensmith has received a promotion and she is going to be a full-time series regular.

We first met the character of Violet when she became a love interest for firefighter Blake Gallo (played by Alberto Rosende). She appeared in a few Season 8 episodes, but her story arc seemed to come to an end that season.

Then, during Chicago Fire Season 9, actress Adriyan Rae decided to leave the show and needed to be replaced. Rae had been playing new paramedic Gianna Mackey. Rae herself had just joined the Chicago Fire cast in the fall, stepping in to replace Annie Ilonzeh on the show. Ilonzeh had played Emily Foster.

The move to bring back Greensmith as Violet was a pretty seamless one, which also re-introduced the sparks that had been taking place between her and Blake. And now she could be around for a while, which will help give Firehouse 51 some continuity as other major changes wait in the wings.

Confirmation of Chicago Fire news

A report by TVLine confirmed that Violet is going to be sticking around the firehouse. This should be good news for the character of Sylvie Brett (played by Kara Killmer) because it means she won’t have to break in yet another new partner.

ICYMI: #ChicagoFire has promoted Hanako Greensmith to series regular ahead of Season 10 https://t.co/VvOOnZhN2E @NBCOneChicago — TVLine.com (@TVLine) June 26, 2021

More Chicago Fire cast spoilers

In other news impacting the Season 10 Chicago Fire cast, the actor who played Deputy District Chief Carl Grissom (he was later promoted to CFD Fire Commissioner) has been hired on as a full-time NCIS cast member for the fall.

Gary Cole joins NCIS as Mark Harmon takes a huge step back, suggesting that Cole is going to be a really big part of NCIS Season 19. It is unclear how the world of One Chicago will address this change, but it’s certainly possible for Grissom to remain a behind-the-scenes character and pop up on the show again at a later date.

There are also a lot of Chicago Fire rumors about what is going to happen in that sinking boat from the Season 9 finale. A number of fans have expressed worry that Joe Cruz is going to die, even as he is expected to become a father very soon.

We think that Cruz will make it, but the writers at Chicago Fire have never been shy about killing off important characters. One of those characters who didn’t make it was Otis, who we also thought would be a part of the Chicago Fire cast for its entire run on NBC.

There's gotta be another way out… 😧 pic.twitter.com/RhzvownvUb — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) May 31, 2021

Chicago Fire returns in Fall 2021 on NBC.